Chapel Hill, NC

goheels.com

Matson Earns National, ACC Offensive Honors

North Carolina's Erin Matson has opened 2002 with a bang, earning National and Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors following a pair of Tar Heel wins to open the season. Matson, a senior forward, scored in both games as second-ranked Carolina opened with wins over two top-five...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Freshman Brantmeier Back At U.S. Open

North Carolina true freshman women's tennis player Reese Brantmeier has yet to officially compete for the Tar Heels since arriving on campus this fall, however, this week she will participate in the U.S. Open for the third time in her young career. Brantmeier, 17, is in the women's doubles field...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Vincent Culpepper Added To Men's Lacrosse Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Vincent Culpepper, a 2015 graduate of Indiana University, has joined the University of North Carolina men's lacrosse staff as Director of Lacrosse Operations. A veteran coach in men's lacrosse, Culpepper comes to Chapel Hill after developing and launching the first Division III men's lacrosse program...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

