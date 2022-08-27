PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The first slice of Rutgers wrestling's 2022-23 dual schedule has been revealed, as the Scarlet Knights are set to face Drexel and Penn at the Garden State Grapple on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Newark. The showcase event – which also features Binghamton, Indiana, Michigan State, Princeton and Wisconsin – will take place at the Prudential Center for the second consecutive year.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO