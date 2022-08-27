Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
R Scarlet Knights
Wrestling to Compete in Garden State Grapple
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The first slice of Rutgers wrestling's 2022-23 dual schedule has been revealed, as the Scarlet Knights are set to face Drexel and Penn at the Garden State Grapple on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Newark. The showcase event – which also features Binghamton, Indiana, Michigan State, Princeton and Wisconsin – will take place at the Prudential Center for the second consecutive year.
R Scarlet Knights
No. 8 Field Hockey Shuts Out La Salle
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 8 Rutgers field hockey earned its first win of the season on Wednesday afternoon, taking down La Salle, 2-0. The Scarlet Knights were led by goals from Lucy Bannatyne and Indy van Ek in the contest, with Sophia Howard securing the shutout in goal. Rutgers...
R Scarlet Knights
Football at Boston College: ACC Network Viewing Information
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers football's 2022 season opener on Saturday at Boston College will broadcast at noon on ACC Network. Below are ways fans who are not making the trip to Chestnut Hill can catch the game against the Eagles. ACC Network Television Providers & Channels. DirecTV: 612. Dish...
R Scarlet Knights
Marcoux, Wells and Sellers Named Big Ten Golfers to Watch
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (August 31, 2022) – The Big Ten released its preseason honors for women's golf on Wednesday and the list includes three members of the Rutgers women's golf program. Senior Xavier Marcoux, senior Luke Wells and junior Rhett Sellers were all named Big Ten Golfers to Watch by...
Comments / 0