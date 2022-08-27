Read full article on original website
TKI Therapy for Chronic-Phase CML Leads to Comparable Outcomes for AYAs and Older Adults
A retrospective study found that adolescents and young adults (AYA) receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) therapy for chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) had similar prognoses to older patients despite also showing higher tumor burden at diagnosis. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have significantly improved outcomes for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid...
Opinion: Replacing White Bagging Mandates with Market Competition Will Improve Patient Outcome
Wayne Winegarden, PhD, of the Pacific Research Institute, explains the harm that white bagging policies cause health systems and how replacing them with new measures to boost market competition could help patients. Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) deploy numerous anticompetitive actions, which have not gone unnoticed. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
Milken Institute's Sarah Wells Kocsis Outlines How to Improve Earlier Detection of CKD
Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, is co-author of the Milken Institute report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Finding a Path to Prevention, Earlier Detection, and Management.” She spoke to The American Journal of Managed Care® about the findings of the report and how they can be incorporated into care for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Alternative Therapies Possible for Refractory Systematic Onset JIA, Review Says
About 1 in 7 people with systematic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) will not respond to interleukin-1 or interleukin-6 inhibitors. Though targeted therapies have advanced the treatment of systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), a significant number of people with the rare disease are refractory to the new treatments. In...
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
Short-Course Antibiotic Therapy for Community-Acquired Pneumonia as Effective as Long-Course Therapy
The real-world study adds to previous randomized controlled trial findings suggesting that shorter courses of antibiotic therapy can be sufficient for hospitalized patients with mild or moderate community-acquired pneumonia. Antibiotics are typically prescribed to treat community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), but with antimicrobial resistance a growing concern in health care overall, minimizing...
Researchers Reexamine Budesonide for EoE in Meta-Analysis
In this study, researchers reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of using budesonide to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Budesonide is recommended as one of the first-line drugs for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, and in a recent study researchers updated a meta-analysis using randomized controlled trial results (RCTs) to confirm its efficacy and safety.
Contributor: How Quality, Risk Program Integration Can Improve Provider Engagement and Reduce Administrative Burden
The impact of health plan reporting requirements on provider burden and burnout. As a trained internist and former primary care physician, I have observed first-hand the steep increase in administrative burden and burnout experienced by health care providers. While the goals of the health care system have shifted to focus on the value and outcomes of care delivered rather than the volume of services provided, the systems put in place to drive these changes have become largely unsustainable for physicians and, in some instances, have made patient care less accessible.
AD Diagnosis, JAK Inhibitor Use Not Shown to Increase Risk of Venous Thromboembolism
Patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) were not found to be at greater risk of venous thromboembolism, regardless of Janus kinase inhibitor use, according to this new meta-analysis. No significant differences in risk of incident venous thromboembolism (VTE) were seen in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) prescribed Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors,...
Review Examines Traditional, Newer Forms of CBT on Diabetes-Related Distress
While cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is known to be effective for generalized depression and anxiety, it is only recently that research has begun exploring its specific use in diabetes, including looking at the effects on depression, anxiety, and glycemic control. A recent analysis examined the effects of cognitive behavioral therapy...
More Diverse, Medically Complex Patients Hospitalized Less Often After Home-Based Cardiac Rehab
While past studies have indicated that home-based and center-based cardiac rehabilitation results in similar outcomes for lower-risk patients, information about patients who are more medically complicated and racially and ethnically diverse is unknown. Patients, including those from diverse backgrounds and with more complex medical conditions, who participated in in-home cardiac...
Methamphetamine Misuse Increases Risk of Adverse Heart Health Outcomes
This new study investigated risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, among hospitalized patients with a recent history of methamphetamine use and priority patient populations to target. Methamphetamine misuse is linked to cardiovascular damage on a scale comparable to decades-long abuse of alcohol and cocaine, according to a recent...
