ajmc.com

TKI Therapy for Chronic-Phase CML Leads to Comparable Outcomes for AYAs and Older Adults

A retrospective study found that adolescents and young adults (AYA) receiving tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) therapy for chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) had similar prognoses to older patients despite also showing higher tumor burden at diagnosis. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have significantly improved outcomes for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid...
ajmc.com

Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV

People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
ajmc.com

Short-Course Antibiotic Therapy for Community-Acquired Pneumonia as Effective as Long-Course Therapy

The real-world study adds to previous randomized controlled trial findings suggesting that shorter courses of antibiotic therapy can be sufficient for hospitalized patients with mild or moderate community-acquired pneumonia. Antibiotics are typically prescribed to treat community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), but with antimicrobial resistance a growing concern in health care overall, minimizing...
ajmc.com

Researchers Reexamine Budesonide for EoE in Meta-Analysis

In this study, researchers reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of using budesonide to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Budesonide is recommended as one of the first-line drugs for treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease, and in a recent study researchers updated a meta-analysis using randomized controlled trial results (RCTs) to confirm its efficacy and safety.
ajmc.com

Contributor: How Quality, Risk Program Integration Can Improve Provider Engagement and Reduce Administrative Burden

The impact of health plan reporting requirements on provider burden and burnout. As a trained internist and former primary care physician, I have observed first-hand the steep increase in administrative burden and burnout experienced by health care providers. While the goals of the health care system have shifted to focus on the value and outcomes of care delivered rather than the volume of services provided, the systems put in place to drive these changes have become largely unsustainable for physicians and, in some instances, have made patient care less accessible.
ajmc.com

Review Examines Traditional, Newer Forms of CBT on Diabetes-Related Distress

While cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is known to be effective for generalized depression and anxiety, it is only recently that research has begun exploring its specific use in diabetes, including looking at the effects on depression, anxiety, and glycemic control. A recent analysis examined the effects of cognitive behavioral therapy...
ajmc.com

More Diverse, Medically Complex Patients Hospitalized Less Often After Home-Based Cardiac Rehab

While past studies have indicated that home-based and center-based cardiac rehabilitation results in similar outcomes for lower-risk patients, information about patients who are more medically complicated and racially and ethnically diverse is unknown. Patients, including those from diverse backgrounds and with more complex medical conditions, who participated in in-home cardiac...
ajmc.com

Methamphetamine Misuse Increases Risk of Adverse Heart Health Outcomes

This new study investigated risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including heart failure, among hospitalized patients with a recent history of methamphetamine use and priority patient populations to target. Methamphetamine misuse is linked to cardiovascular damage on a scale comparable to decades-long abuse of alcohol and cocaine, according to a recent...
