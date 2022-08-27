ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina track gradually returns to life

The attempt to revive the storied North Wilkesboro Speedway is off to an encouraging start, according to event organizers, with another sellout crowd expected for the latest race this weekend. Speedway Motorsports owns the 0.625-mile oval track in North Carolina that opened in 1947 and played host to NASCAR Cup...
North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central: HBCU Showdown in a Changing College Sports Landscape

Labor Day Weekend is always one of the most exciting times of the year as college football kicks off, and this year’s opening weekend slate is full of exciting matchups. Saturday September 3rd, the Aggies of North Carolina A&T take on the Eagles of North Carolina Central. This game is one of the fiercest rivalries in HBCU football as the two teams are only separated by 51 miles on the I85/I40 corridor. This year’s game is in Charlotte and should bring a lot of energy to the city.
THEY DID IT!!

GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T went five sets after losing the first two for the second time in as many days. But unlike Friday, the Aggies not only completed the comeback with a win but also ended a 17-match losing streak to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro (17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-13) at Fleming Gymnasium, Saturday.
Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North Carolina

I am grateful to have called Kernersville aka K-Vegas home for the past few years. After living in several other larger cities in NC, I have fallen in love with the small-town charm and local community here. It’s only a 15-20 minute drive to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point and gives you a feel of living in the country while still being close to everything you need. The downtown area is perfect for a stroll and has many wonderful small businesses to discover. It was hard to narrow down my favorite spots here so I’ll continue to update this post as I explore, but here are some must-see activities for you in Kernersville!
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
One on One: Someone Who Knew George Washington Very Well

When I learned of the death of Salisbury native and legendary investor Julian Robertson Jr. last week, I remembered a story his father told me. His father, the senior Robertson, told me not long before his death in 1995, about his connection to someone who knew a friend of George Washington.
My 2 Cents: When the prank on your wife backfires

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — So this past weekend I prepared an elaborate prank on my wife. You see, for years I've been saying that I wanted a pet pig. Of course, she never thought I would actually do it. So, I arraigned for the fine folks at Sweet Sampson Farm Animal Rescue to let me borrow an 8-week-old piglet to take home as a joke.
'Moorish Nation' Members Arrested After Breaking Into NASCAR Driver's Mansion

A South Carolina couple accused of breaking into and squatting a $16-million-dollar mansion belonging to a NASCAR driver have an interesting excuse: they are members of the “Moorish Nation” that claims its members are the rightful owners of all property.Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, were arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into the North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., WB-TV reported. The Mooresville home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 10,000 square feet, and is currently on the market for $15,995,000.Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten told the outlet that after their...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
