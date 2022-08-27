ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Elections to hold open house, job fair at new facility

The Cobb Board of Elections and Registration recently moved to new offices on Roswell Street near the Big Chicken. There’s an Open House scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 10 that also will include a job fair to fill positions for the November general elections. The event will take place...
MARIETTA, GA
Malika Bowling

New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs

An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Foundation named for Wheeler graduate to hold golf fundraiser

The Jason Cunningham Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that assists children with hearing loss, is holding a golf fundraiser in the fall. The Jason Cunningham Charity Golf Classic takes place Oct. 17 at Horseshoe Bend Country Club (2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell) and includes prizes and other activities. Cunningham, a 1999 graduate...
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#The U S State Department#The State Department#Cobb
CBS 46

Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies

The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Battle on Baker ends with Covington Fire Department win

It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday, Aug. 26, as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0. The event raised more than $6,000 to aid the family of Brian Thompson, a lieutenant with the Fire Department who is battling a serious illness.
COVINGTON, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy