The Citizen Online
Caola out, Peachtree City Council down to 4 members; special election on Nov. 8
Former Peachtree City Council member Gretchen Caola is on her way to a new home on the west Florida Gulf Coast, and the Post 3 seat she held on council will be filled by special election on Nov. 8, the same day Georgia votes for its next governor and U.S. senator.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Elections to hold open house, job fair at new facility
The Cobb Board of Elections and Registration recently moved to new offices on Roswell Street near the Big Chicken. There’s an Open House scheduled for next Saturday, Sept. 10 that also will include a job fair to fill positions for the November general elections. The event will take place...
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy Springs
An Adult day enrichment center which has been specifically designed to support those living with Alzheimer's and dementia just opened in Sandy Springs. This is a one-of-a-kind reminiscent experiences that are engaging, meaningful, as well as therapeutic, designed as an American town from the 1950’s with store front activity centers for “members” to do activities: Starlight Movie Theater to watch an old movie, get a soda at Rosie’s Diner, sit in the 1959 Ford car at the garage or play pool or read a book at the “towns” library.
eastcobbnews.com
Foundation named for Wheeler graduate to hold golf fundraiser
The Jason Cunningham Charitable Foundation, a non-profit that assists children with hearing loss, is holding a golf fundraiser in the fall. The Jason Cunningham Charity Golf Classic takes place Oct. 17 at Horseshoe Bend Country Club (2100 Steeplechase Lane, Roswell) and includes prizes and other activities. Cunningham, a 1999 graduate...
CBS 46
Excel Church holds ‘Free Groceries To Go’ food drive despite fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Excel Church Worldwide is going ahead with its Free Groceries To Go food drive despite a massive fire that tore through the church. The church has held the food drives on a regular basis for 15 years; the previous drive was July 2. Less than a...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
Fire at Cobb County Public Safety building should not impact operations, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Cobb County officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News a fire at the Cobb County Public Safety building has been contained. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The fire happened on Sunday on the 4th floor of the building located on...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Charlotte is a special orange and white tabby. She loves playing with toys and getting attention, but she's not a lap cat.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies
The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
New film on 2017 Cobb Co. bank holdup shines light on veterans’ mental health
It was the Wells Fargo bank branch off Windy Hill Road in Cobb County that Brian-Brown Easley decided to walk into July 7, 2017. For the 33-year-old Marine Corps veteran, it would be where his life would end hours later. Easley passed a note to the teller that he had...
Pastor says he was attacked by restaurant worker while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County police investigate homicide in Vinings
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting homicide at District at Vinings Apartments yesterday, Sunday August 28, 2022. The public information release described the incident as follows:. At approximately 3:53 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022,...
Morehouse graduate becomes first African-American leader at Sutton Middle School
ATLANTA — This school year, a Morehouse graduate became the youngest principal in the Atlanta Public School system and the first African-American leader at Willis A. Sutton Middle School. College Park native Dr. Dominique Merriweather graduated from the HBCU in 2014, but a career in education was not always...
nationalblackguide.com
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Battle on Baker ends with Covington Fire Department win
It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday, Aug. 26, as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0. The event raised more than $6,000 to aid the family of Brian Thompson, a lieutenant with the Fire Department who is battling a serious illness.
Decatur couple claims thieves trashed home while on vacation
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur couple is trying to figure out who ransacked their home and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items while they were on vacation. They came home to furniture turned upside down, and their entire house in shambles. “We came home to find...
CBS 46
Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in Paulding County School District
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents continue to complain of overcrowding in one North Georgia school district. North Paulding High School (NPHS) made headlines in 2020 when photos circulated online showing overcrowded hallways and little social distancing during one of the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years later and parents said nothing has changed.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
