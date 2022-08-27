ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
AUSTIN, TX
County
Austin County, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
austincountynewsonline.com

Brazos Cougar Football Begins With “Fall Sports Kick Off”

The Brazos Cougar Sports Season began with their “Fall Sports Kick Off”. The event is an introduction of BHS Football, Volleyball and Cross Country Teams for the upcoming year. The event features the Mighty Cougar Band and the Brazos Cheerleaders. The event is put on by the Brazos Athletic Booster Club and held at the Brazos Cougar Stadium. The event lasted for around 3 hours and was a festive chance for everyone to enjoy the beginning of the sports season.
WALLIS, TX
kogt.com

Shaw Commits To Cougars

Jamaal Shaw, a three-star safety recruit who also plays running back at West Orange-Stark, has chosen to play for the Houston Cougars over Baylor and UTSA. He also had offers from Texas, TCU, Texas Tech and Oregon. Shaw (6-1, 180) is the 12th commitment for the Cougars’ 2023 signing class. Prior to Shaw’s commitment, UH’s class was rated 60th, according to 247Sports. He will also be joining former teammate Demtrius Hunter who is currently with the Cougars after graduating last year.
HOUSTON, TX
#Linus School Sports#Texas Football#Football Season#Austin County Scoreboard
KTSA

Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

NATHAN’S BBQ FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

A popular barbecue restaurant in Brenham is featured in a new article by Texas Monthly. Nathan’s BBQ was paid a visit by author Daniel Vaughn to review some of the restaurant’s offerings. In the article, Vaughn writes that Nathan’s is one of the few barbecue restaurants to use...
BRENHAM, TX
KICKS 105

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
atasteofkoko.com

16 Things To Do In Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is the hot spot that many folks are moving to. This charming small town is self-proclaimed as the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” with tons of truly unique and memorable wedding venues. This Texas Hill Country town offers a variety of picturesque settings for your big day, from rustic ranches to elegant wineries. And with its close proximity to Austin just a short drive on Highway 290,
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves

Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
KATY, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
AUSTIN, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX

