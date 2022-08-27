ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker

A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland

Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
AKRON, OH
case.edu

4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area

While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement

Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
ELYRIA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH

