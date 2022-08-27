Read full article on original website
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Get on the good foot: The new store at ETON, Crocker
A new store perfect for those who spend a lot of time on their feet is coming to ETON Chagrin Boulevard in September and Crocker Park in October. The Good Feet Store sells personally fitted arch supports "for every foot and lifestyle," according to a Tuesday news release from the malls' developer Stark Enterprises. The company is expanding with eight new locations in northeast Ohio, including six set for the Cleveland area.
Get Reel: 6 Places to Cast Your Line in Cleveland
Time for some reel talk: Northeast Ohio is basically a fishing paradise. Don’t believe us? Pack up your pole, fill the tackle box, drop a line into beautiful Lake Erie — or the Rocky River — and see for yourself. Just don’t forget a fishing license. We’re...
NE Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area
While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
Northeast Ohio Circle K locations offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday, September 1
CLEVELAND — Looking for a reprieve at the gas pump before your Labor Day road trip this weekend? You're in luck!. Circle K locations throughout the Cleveland area will offer 40 cents off of their Circle K-branded fuel on Thursday, September 1 between 4 and 7 p.m. at participating locations.
North Royalton approves TIF for new Bank of America, medical office on Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has approved a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for a new Bank of America -- now under construction -- and a medical office near the southeast corner of Royalton and State roads. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
This Painesville Dome Home Just Hit the Market at an Affordable Price
Located in Concord (11162 Spear Rd.), this dome home is on the market for $299,000. With octagonal and triangular windows, a walk-up spiral staircase and many other unique details, this home truly is one of a kind. This home is listed by Asa Cox and Joe Lucas of Century 21...
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? The Great Geauga County Fair opened for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-5)
Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds and the Cleveland National Air Show is back at Burke
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
Claddagh Irish Pubs chain official, based in Solon, falsified documents to avoid paying $1 million in sales tax in eight states, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief financial officer for a company that owns a chain of Irish pubs is accused of falsifying documents to avoid paying $1 million in sales tax to eight states, including Ohio. Ciaran Dillon of Solon shaved off about a month of sales tax each year...
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the Lorain County Coroner are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man. Elyria police said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Church St. around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they...
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
