Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick Shares Adorable Makeup Tutorial in Since-Deleted Video

 3 days ago

She’s a pro! Kourtney Kardashian s daughter, Penelope Disick , shared her adorable makeup tutorial with fans in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“Have a good morning,” the 10-year-old kiddo captioned the video on Friday, August 26. In the clip, Penelope showed off her detailed beauty routine while wearing a cute pink headband to keep her hair away from her face. She began the video by applying moisturizer and concealer to her face with a makeup blender, in what appeared to be a contouring process. Next, the youngster brushed some sparkling eyeshadow on her eyelids.

Kardashian Kids Wearing Makeup: See Photos and More!

In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Penelope paid tribute to her auntie Kylie Jenner by using her Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss. She later concluded the tutorial by applying a little mascara to her eyelashes and waving “goodbye” to the camera.

Penelope shares her TikTok account with the Poosh founder, 43, and the mother-daughter duo typically share fun trendy clips together, including beauty ideas. She even debuted a stylish hair color change via TikTok in December 2021, revealing she had switched out her brunette waves to a Little Mermaid -styled red look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GQup_0hXq9l6Q00

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney also shares sons Mason and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick , who also occasionally appears in fun TikTok videos with Penelope.

Although the famous kiddo has fun using the social media platform, she previously ran into some trouble with it at the end of last year.

In November 2021, Penelope’s former secret TikTok account was disabled after violating “community guidelines.” The old page featured clips of her life at home, including cooking moments and other fun tutorial-themed videos. One day after it was disabled, though, Penelope’s account was reinstated under its new name @pandkourt.

Since then, both her parents have participated in dance clips with their daughter and other playful moments.

Princess P! See How Much Penelope Disick Has Grown Over the Years

Aside from enjoying life as a TikToker, Penelope has also been a busy bee. In May, she served as the flower girl for her mommy’s wedding to husband Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. Although Penelope, at first, struggled to come to terms with Kourtney’s October 2021 engagement, she later seemed to embrace her new stepdad as part of her life after he made the effort to bond with her. Travis, 46, shares Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler .

“I love the idea of a blended family,” Kourtney said in a season 1 episode of The Kardashians . “It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing. Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families.”

