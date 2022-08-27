ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

countynewsonline.org

James “Jimmy” L. Bain

James L. “Jimmy” Bain, 73, of Grenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1949, in Greenville, to the late Dean and Christine (Marker) Bain. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded by his younger brother,...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Get in “the game” by giving blood

DAYTON, Ohio – Do you bleed Scarlet & Gray? Payback is sweet and “The Game” will be epic. Enter the drawing to win two tickets to the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game when you register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any Community Blood Center blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Phyllis J. Hahn

Hahn, Phyllis J., age 93, of Arcanum, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, by a brother, Donald & son-in-law, Mark. She was a member of the Eastern Star & Arcanum...
ARCANUM, OH
countynewsonline.org

Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners

Here is the agenda of the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners on Agust 30th, 2022 @ 1:30PM. Resolution (R-315-2022): Examination & Allowance of Bills. Ben Cooley w/CMT – Terminal Area Development REBID Fixed the date on August 9, 2022 – Bids due by 1:15 p.m./read at 1:30 p.m. for 8/30/22 **Engineer’s estimate $ 1,900,000.00….Advertised 8/10 & 8/17/22**
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Boys golf host Tipp City at Turtle Creek

Boys golf lost to Tipp City 164-188. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 39. Bryce Blumenstock shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 51, and Carson Good a 52. Also playing was Will Gettinger with a 53 and Aidan Honeyman a 58.
TIPP CITY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Shirley Mangas

Shirley C. Mangas, 95, passed away at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation on Friday August 26, 2022. She was born February 15, 1927 in Union City, IN to the late Marcus and Esora (Farner) Chapman. Her beloved husband Gilbert O. Mangas proceeded her in death. Shirley was an avid lover...
UNION CITY, IN
countynewsonline.org

Cancer Association of Darke County announces the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Results

Results are in from the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 25, 2022 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. 21 golf teams teed off in the annual event and 130 people enjoyed the banquet afterward. The tournament is supported by golf teams, businesses purchasing Tee signs and individuals purchasing signs for the Garden of Memories in memory of loved ones.
DARKE COUNTY, OH

