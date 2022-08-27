Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
James “Jimmy” L. Bain
James L. “Jimmy” Bain, 73, of Grenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born on January 21, 1949, in Greenville, to the late Dean and Christine (Marker) Bain. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded by his younger brother,...
countynewsonline.org
Get in “the game” by giving blood
DAYTON, Ohio – Do you bleed Scarlet & Gray? Payback is sweet and “The Game” will be epic. Enter the drawing to win two tickets to the Nov. 26 Ohio State vs. Michigan game when you register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any Community Blood Center blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.
countynewsonline.org
Phyllis J. Hahn
Hahn, Phyllis J., age 93, of Arcanum, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, by a brother, Donald & son-in-law, Mark. She was a member of the Eastern Star & Arcanum...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners
Here is the agenda of the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners on Agust 30th, 2022 @ 1:30PM. Resolution (R-315-2022): Examination & Allowance of Bills. Ben Cooley w/CMT – Terminal Area Development REBID Fixed the date on August 9, 2022 – Bids due by 1:15 p.m./read at 1:30 p.m. for 8/30/22 **Engineer’s estimate $ 1,900,000.00….Advertised 8/10 & 8/17/22**
countynewsonline.org
Boys golf host Tipp City at Turtle Creek
Boys golf lost to Tipp City 164-188. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 39. Bryce Blumenstock shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 51, and Carson Good a 52. Also playing was Will Gettinger with a 53 and Aidan Honeyman a 58.
countynewsonline.org
Mississinawa Valley’s Lady Hawks participated in the The Greenville Federal Invite
The Lady Hawks participated in The Greenville Federal Invite at Franklin Monroe and came up short in their first match against Greenville. The Lady Hawks came on strong, beating Greenville in the first set. They stayed competitive, but lost the last 2 sets 21-25 and 23-25. Getting better every match!!!
countynewsonline.org
Another Dillman hits the jackpot Saturday – Arcanum student wins opening heat
GREENVILLE- When it comes to the annual demolition derby at the Great Darke County Fair, the name Dillman is synonymous in the event. The 2022 edition will go down with a bit of a twist though. The winner of the opening heat was a Dillman. Not so unusual but this...
countynewsonline.org
Shirley Mangas
Shirley C. Mangas, 95, passed away at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation on Friday August 26, 2022. She was born February 15, 1927 in Union City, IN to the late Marcus and Esora (Farner) Chapman. Her beloved husband Gilbert O. Mangas proceeded her in death. Shirley was an avid lover...
countynewsonline.org
Cancer Association of Darke County announces the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament Results
Results are in from the 40th Annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 25, 2022 at Turtle Creek Golf Course. 21 golf teams teed off in the annual event and 130 people enjoyed the banquet afterward. The tournament is supported by golf teams, businesses purchasing Tee signs and individuals purchasing signs for the Garden of Memories in memory of loved ones.
