FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity

On August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Area CHP received a report of a head-on collision on King Salmon Avenue, near the entrance to the PG&E power plant. A preliminary investigation by CHP determined that a 2006 BMW sedan, being driven by 21 year old Dillon Thornton-Weaver of Eureka, was traveling eastbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching a slower moving vehicle in the lane ahead of him. A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, being driven by 49 year old Jay Lewis of Eureka, was traveling westbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching the other vehicles. The BMW attempted to pass the slower moving vehicle ahead, and traveled into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle, causing the vehicles to collide head-on. Mr. Lewis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene. Mr. Thornton-Weaver suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO