FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Grows to 29,815 Acres with 80 Percent Containment; Humid Conditions Dampen Fire Intensity

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Campbell Fire Jumps Control Line in the Southeast Corner; More That 34,000 Acres Burned, and Containment Dropping
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: ‘Structure Protection Task Force’ Assigned to Trinity County Towns; Forest Closures Still in Effect, Including River Access at Kimtu; 32,500 Acres Burned, 80 Percent Containment
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 32,572 acres with 80% containment and 1,860 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Crews Brought by Boat and Helicopter to Fight Multiple New Fires in Difficult to Access Land Near Klamath Glen
Since yesterday afternoon several fires have started in the difficult to access area around Hwy 169 south of Klamath Glen in northern Humboldt County. The Johnson Fire which started yesterday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. is under control at a little over six acres. However, three new fires started this morning...
kymkemp.com
Firefighters Save Main Residence in Redway as Two Outbuildings Burn
Just before 7 p.m., a trailer and an outbuilding on Mill Road near Redwoods Rural Health Center in Redway caught fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the flames from spreading to the main residence and into vegetation. Lauren Schmitt and Tanya Horlick from our news partner KMUD radio...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
Do You Have What it Takes to Serve in a Time of Crisis? Because the Red Cross Needs to Beef Up its Local Disaster Action Team
The Red Cross is actively looking for new volunteers for our Disaster Action Team (DAT). The members of the Disaster Action Team are the first to roll up their sleeves, grab their gear, and respond when disaster strikes. Due to their proximity to where our response vehicles are staged, we...
kymkemp.com
Motorcycle Crash at King Salmon Was Fatal, Reports CHP
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Area CHP received a report of a head-on collision on King Salmon Avenue, near the entrance to the PG&E power plant. A preliminary investigation by CHP determined that a 2006 BMW sedan, being driven by 21 year old Dillon Thornton-Weaver of Eureka, was traveling eastbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching a slower moving vehicle in the lane ahead of him. A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, being driven by 49 year old Jay Lewis of Eureka, was traveling westbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching the other vehicles. The BMW attempted to pass the slower moving vehicle ahead, and traveled into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle, causing the vehicles to collide head-on. Mr. Lewis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene. Mr. Thornton-Weaver suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill
Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident that Led to a Shooting
This is a press release from the Santa Rosa Police. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 12:11 pm, the Santa Rosa Police Department received several 9-1-1 calls about...
kymkemp.com
Fernbridge Shut Down After Collision
About 8:08 p.m. a silver Ford Explorer and white Ford Fusion reportedly struck each other head-on while traveling on Fernbridge east of Ferndale. The roadway was closed but should be clear about 8:45 p.m., according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. An ambulance took at least one occupant to...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Arrested Near Eureka’s Hospital District With Ounces of Meth, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On August 28, 2022, at about 6:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway on the 2900 block of O’Neil Lane. Deputies contacted two women standing in the roadway near the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Tree Down Across the Avenue Blocking Both Lanes
Caltrans has closed the Avenue of the Giants a few miles north of Phillipsville between Maple Hills Road and Hodges Road after a tree fell this morning. Lines are down in the area but it is unclear whether they are power or other utility lines. However, PG&E does not show any outages in the area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Officer initiated activity at Elk River Rd/Pine Hill Rd, Eureka. . Disposition: Cited. Occurred at Sequoia Springs on Redwood Way. . NON INJURY LIFT ASSIST IN MEMORY CARE. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Occurred at Chevron S on J St. . RP IS THE ASST MNGR AND IS ALLOWING A...
lostcoastoutpost.com
How Can We Develop Local Economic Growth? Tell Humboldt County Staff During Tonight’s Community Meeting in Fortuna
How can we develop economic growth in Humboldt County? What are our community’s priorities for local economic development? What are our strengths? Our weaknesses?. Those are just some of the questions Humboldt County’s economic development team will ask during a series of community meetings, or “roadshows,” over the coming weeks. (One of those meetings is happening tonight in Fortuna, more on that below.)
kymkemp.com
50 Miles From the Freeway: ‘You’re Gonna Die’
Linda Stansberry is a writer and journalist from Honeydew, California. 50 Miles from the Freeway is her syndicated monthly column about rural healthcare. Send questions, comments and news tips via her website, www.lindastansberry.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @LCStansberry. You’re gonna die. Sorry partner. I’m not saying this...
kymkemp.com
Distrust Grows as State Officials Conduct No-Notice, Armed Inspections of Legal Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt
In the course of a couple days, the tenuous relationship built between state officials and legal cannabis operators in Humboldt County has become strained. Personnel from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) have been performing no-notice inspections in Southern Humboldt County as early as last week.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Police Property Technician
$3,065 - $3,726 Monthly. *Salary will increase by 2% in 2023 and 5% in 2024. Plus Excellent Benefits including free family Zoo membership, free family Adorni Center membership, free enrollment at Little Saplings Preschool for employee children and more!. The City of Eureka is seeking a highly organized and ethical...
Comments / 0