Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myprogressnews.com
David M. “Davey” Bortmes
David M. “Davey” Bortmes, 53, of Karns City, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 from injuries he sustained in a work related vehicle accident in Adams Twp. Born in Butler on May 16, 1969, David was the son of David P. Bortmes and Donna M. Rupert Garris. He...
myprogressnews.com
Robert L. “Bob” Wolford
Robert L. “Bob” Wolford, 65, of Sarver, formerly of Karns City, passed away early Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Robert was born in Butler on February 26, 1957. He was the son of the late Leroy S. and Connie L. Claypoole Wolford. He was...
myprogressnews.com
Kay R. Weller
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
myprogressnews.com
Beichner Auction: ESTATE AUCTION ELLEN MAE MILLER
KNOX, PA 16232 – CLARION CO. LOCATED: Approx. 3 miles West of Knox, PA on Rt. 338 to Wentlings Corners Road. 2 miles to Auction. Watch for BEICHNER Auction Signs near Sharp Shopper. VERY NICE HOME FURNISHINGS & HOUSEHOLDS. FURNITURE/APPLIANCES: Beautiful Virginia House Oak Dining Table, 6 Chairs and...
Comments / 0