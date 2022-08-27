Robert L. “Bob” Wolford, 65, of Sarver, formerly of Karns City, passed away early Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Robert was born in Butler on February 26, 1957. He was the son of the late Leroy S. and Connie L. Claypoole Wolford. He was...

SARVER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO