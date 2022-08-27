ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerNoon

Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022?

Bitcoin's price has consistently risen - it was $0.003 at its launch, and since then, it has risen to $60,000. Over the last decade, Bitcoin has returned 100 million percent on investment. Bitcoin has outperformed gold, stocks, oil, etc., since 2009. The market will eventually reach $1 million in 2022, so Holder's will look at it as another chance to pick up value. Bitcoin prices could rise to $500,000 in the future, but it is difficult to predict what will happen with such new tech tech.
Hackernoon

xCollective: The Future Of Diversity

XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
Hackernoon

Exciting New Events That Are Happening in the Blockchain Space 2022

Blockchain domains have just come into existence as an alternative to bitcoin addresses. The main purpose of a blockchain domain is to make it easier for users to transfer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg estimates the Metaverse is growing in 2022, with Bloomberg estimating the market to be worth $783.3 billion by 2024. The term "metaverse" describes online worlds where people can interact with each other via a peer-to-peer network. This article looks at some exciting new events in the blockchain industry for 2022.
Hackernoon

Startups: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Launch a Project in a Bear Market

The crypto market is going through a difficult period. The collapse of Terra in May brought down not only the promising DeFi market but also affected the entire industry. The war in Ukraine and record inflation also do not cheer up investors and market rates. The young history of cryptocurrencies has already proven that market sentiment is cyclical and replaces each other. In the article, I try to find out why despite the bear market and the impending crypto winter, businesses should not turn off their projects in the crypto industry and Web 3.0.
HackerNoon

Guide to Growth Marketing: Who Needs Growth Marketing Team?

Growth marketing or Growth hacking helps companies achieve rapid multiples of growth by continually testing hypotheses. The more hypotheses you test, the more growth you get in metrics. To have time to test a lot of ideas, you have to do it quickly. How fast and how much growth is...
HackerNoon

ReFi, DeFi and DeSci: What Do They Mean?

ReFi, DeFi and DeSci are some abbreviations people who read cryptocurrency blogs have probably seen appearing more often. Here’s a look at what they mean and how they affect things in real life. What Is ReFi?. Not to be confused with refinancing, ReFi, in the context of cryptocurrency, stands...
HackerNoon

How We Used Machine Learning to Predict Real Estate Prices

It’s hard to surprise anyone with artificial intelligence and machine learning nowadays. Even though it’s a young technology, the models and algorithms are already capable of completing many tasks. They can do anything from highly personalized customer service to sophisticated and. . AI&ML-powered solutions can bring some benefits...
HackerNoon

AI Meets IoT: What is the Artificial Intelligence of Things

From 60% to 73% of all enterprise data goes unused for analytics. An average company loses 12% of its revenue due to missing out on data analytics opportunities. Combining AI and IoT solutions, businesses can tap into their data and glean insights that were previously unavailable. AIoT is a mix...
HackerNoon

How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone

In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
HackerNoon

7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites

Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
HackerNoon

How to Implement a Basic JavaScript Application

In a previous article in this series, we learned about getting input from others before beginning to code our application. After we’ve clarified all the doubts with the project stakeholders, we are then ready to turn our prototype into a JavaScript application. What are we working on?. The goal...
HackerNoon

Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design

Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
HackerNoon

What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse?

The Metaverse has recently emerged as a cutting-edge technology that receives people’s attention. The new virtual world is known as a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. Just like the way social media is not monopolized by anyone, the...
HackerNoon

Best Resources for Software Engineers

I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

