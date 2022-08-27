The crypto market is going through a difficult period. The collapse of Terra in May brought down not only the promising DeFi market but also affected the entire industry. The war in Ukraine and record inflation also do not cheer up investors and market rates. The young history of cryptocurrencies has already proven that market sentiment is cyclical and replaces each other. In the article, I try to find out why despite the bear market and the impending crypto winter, businesses should not turn off their projects in the crypto industry and Web 3.0.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO