Hackers managed to steal more than $320 million in wETH from Wormhole - a blockchain bridge that enables the transfer of funds between the two blockchains. In June 2022, the Harmony Horizon bridge was hacked which resulted in a massive loss of $100 million. The Ronin bridge that was used by Axie Infinity players to transfer assets between the Ronin network and the Ethereum blockchain was attacked by using private keys used to sign transactions. With them, hackers transferred funds from five of nine validator nodes on Ronin, hackers managed to escape with $622 million in ETH and USDC.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO