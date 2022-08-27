ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Noonification: Invisible Death (8/29/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Invisible Death. By @astoundingstories [ 2 Min read ]...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

6 Domain Name Registration Drivers in Q2 2022

Domain Name System (DNS) patterns can help shape future security practices. We identified six notable domain registration drivers for the second quarter of this year. The Ukraine-Russia war remained a top global event and domain registration driver in Q2 2022. An alarming 12% of the Q2 tax-themed properties were malicious. The number of domains containing the names of the countries alongside words like “aid” and “donate” have been flagged as malicious by the quarter’s end.
TECHNOLOGY
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
HackerNoon

It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up

Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#Defi#Web3 Technology
HackerNoon

DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers

Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX

This blog was originally published in the Presto blog: https://prestodb.io/blog/2022/01/28/avoid-data-silos-in-presto-in-meta. Rongrong Zhong, Presto committer/TSC member and software engineer at Alluxio, shares the history of Raptor, and why Meta eventually replaced it in favor of a new architecture based on local caching, namely RaptorX. Alluxio: Rongrong Zhong; Meta: James Sun, Ke...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu

I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

