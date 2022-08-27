Read full article on original website
The Noonification: Invisible Death (8/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Invisible Death. By @astoundingstories [ 2 Min read ]...
6 Domain Name Registration Drivers in Q2 2022
Domain Name System (DNS) patterns can help shape future security practices. We identified six notable domain registration drivers for the second quarter of this year. The Ukraine-Russia war remained a top global event and domain registration driver in Q2 2022. An alarming 12% of the Q2 tax-themed properties were malicious. The number of domains containing the names of the countries alongside words like “aid” and “donate” have been flagged as malicious by the quarter’s end.
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX
This blog was originally published in the Presto blog: https://prestodb.io/blog/2022/01/28/avoid-data-silos-in-presto-in-meta. Rongrong Zhong, Presto committer/TSC member and software engineer at Alluxio, shares the history of Raptor, and why Meta eventually replaced it in favor of a new architecture based on local caching, namely RaptorX. Alluxio: Rongrong Zhong; Meta: James Sun, Ke...
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu
I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
Deploying Ethereum Smart Contracts via Remix IDE
If you want to deploy your smart contract into the live Ethereum network without the pain of syncing the whole blockchain with ‘geth’ (around 40GB before I stop the process) which run for a week without full sync. You can deploy your contract via the Ethereum online IDE remix.
The Biggest Recent Cryptocurrency Hacks: What Is Behind Them?
Hackers managed to steal more than $320 million in wETH from Wormhole - a blockchain bridge that enables the transfer of funds between the two blockchains. In June 2022, the Harmony Horizon bridge was hacked which resulted in a massive loss of $100 million. The Ronin bridge that was used by Axie Infinity players to transfer assets between the Ronin network and the Ethereum blockchain was attacked by using private keys used to sign transactions. With them, hackers transferred funds from five of nine validator nodes on Ronin, hackers managed to escape with $622 million in ETH and USDC.
New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change
By now, we can hopefully all agree that producing sustainable energy from renewable sources is something humanity should strive for. Though it’s taken us way too long to get started, great leaps have been made in that direction over the last decade. However, the main energy challenge of the...
The Lightning Round With StevieSats: 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview - Internet Heroes
I’m Stevie and I’m a crypto editor and co-founder of Womxn In Crypto, an educational community that’s obsessed with Bitcoin and blockchain tech. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! Y’all are the realest.
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
Git blame - Figuring Out Who Modified a Line With Git
Have you ever found a bug-inducing line change in your code, and wondered who made the change to that line? Fortunately, git has a command for that! git blame lets you pick a file and show who last changed every line. If you were wondering, it's called git blame because it lets you assign blame for the code-breaking line you're investigating.
An Ultimate List of Rules Net Survivors Should Follow to Stay Safe!
Operational security professionals work to figure out where their information can be breached. That said, it doesn’t really matter what industry you’re in. If you have any sensitive, proprietary information at all, then you could very well be a target. This is a good thing to always keep in mind!
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone
In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
How One Feature From a Failed Startup Can Become a Billion Dollar Idea
I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. You can read this blog post with a piece of smooth jazz:. I will go through a summarized story of a well-known startup and share my notes from this lesson. First Attempt:...
7 Best Programming Assignment Help Sites
Computer science has become a popular discipline among students in the US and other developed nations. It is also one of the most preferred courses by international students due to its marketability in a modern job market where technological advancements are driving business. However, completing the course requires students to handle numerous lengthy programming assignments to make sure they have the skills demanded in the job market.
Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022
At the time of writing, the big three stablecoins are in third, fourth, and eighth places in Coinmarketcap’s top 10. Stablecoins also produced the Terra/ Luna collapse, one of 2022’s biggest failures and most fascinating stories. A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept.
Sam’s Club Raises Membership Fees
In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam's Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years. See: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's ClubFind: 7 Walmart...
