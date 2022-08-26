ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 2 and beyond

• Busta Rhymes to join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $29.50+. • Will Downing, Mike Phillips: Dec. 4, Sound Board, Detroit, $45+. • Dru Hill: Jan. 22, Sound Board, $55+. Cancellations. • Crowded House: Sept. 15 at the Fox Theatre has...
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
Detroit News

These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August

Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, August 31, 2022: Detroit Land Bank Authority presents deeds to ‘Occupied Buy Back’ graduates

Residents who have graduated from the Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Occupied Buy Back program received deeds to homes Wednesday. The goal of the land bank is to return the city’s blighted and vacant properties to livable standards. The Occupied Buy Back program offers residents land bank homes with an opportunity to purchase the property for just $1,000 after completing the program requirements. Detroit city council member Coleman Young II attended the ceremony. He says this is the beginning of an effort to regain self-sufficiency.
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
1240 WJIM

The Amazing Rise and Tragic Fall of Detroit Tiger Ron LeFlore

One of the all-time popular members of the Detroit Tigers also happens to be one of the saddest tales of any Tiger teammate. Ron LeFlore was the Tigers centerfielder from 1974-1979. He grew up on the east side of Detroit, surrounded by crime, poverty, and an alcoholic father. Whether all those aspects had something to do with it or not, Ron began using drugs – harder and harder until he became addicted to heroin.
ClickOnDetroit.com

A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips

Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Jazz Festival Sets Return for Labor Day Weekend

Detroit Jazz Festival Sets Return for Labor Day WeekendDETROIT — The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has been the force behind the annual production and celebration of jazz music concerts during Labor Day weekend in Detroit. The end-of-summer event is the world’s largest free jazz festival, and it features world-class...
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
