Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustlers harder
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 2 and beyond
• Busta Rhymes to join Wu-Tang Clan and Nas: 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Independence Twp., $29.50+. • Will Downing, Mike Phillips: Dec. 4, Sound Board, Detroit, $45+. • Dru Hill: Jan. 22, Sound Board, $55+. Cancellations. • Crowded House: Sept. 15 at the Fox Theatre has...
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
You can catch viral Detroit rapper Gmac Cash at the Henny & Hamburgers fest Labor Day weekend
Performers also include Snap Dogg, Rocky Badd, Stack Boi Ty, and more
Detroit News
These Metro Detroit restaurants opened or closed in August
Italian, Japanese, Indian and Middle Eastern were all among the cuisines at new restaurants that opened in August, and that's just in the suburbs. In Detroit, the debut of the Sugar Factory in the long-empty space where Hard Rock Cafe Detroit was from 2002 until early 2019 was among the buzziest debuts. The city also got a revamped eatery on the main floor of the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the music-themed Rock Bar.
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
outliermedia.org
As the threat of tax foreclosure recedes, what comes next for Detroit homeowners?
For years, the constant threat of tax foreclosure for tens of thousands of Detroit homeowners left little time to deal with other critical issues like home repair: How can you afford to replace a roof if you’re about to lose your home altogether?. Thanks to an expanded property tax...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, August 31, 2022: Detroit Land Bank Authority presents deeds to ‘Occupied Buy Back’ graduates
Residents who have graduated from the Detroit Land Bank Authority’s Occupied Buy Back program received deeds to homes Wednesday. The goal of the land bank is to return the city’s blighted and vacant properties to livable standards. The Occupied Buy Back program offers residents land bank homes with an opportunity to purchase the property for just $1,000 after completing the program requirements. Detroit city council member Coleman Young II attended the ceremony. He says this is the beginning of an effort to regain self-sufficiency.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
Movie tickets are returning to 1980s prices for one-day event
The last time that movie tickets cost $3 on average, the 1982 hit "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" ruled the box office. But this Saturday, that 40-year-old price will once again be the going rate thanks to National Cinema Day, a one-day promotion aimed at getting people back into theaters. More than...
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen
I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
You can get $3 movie tickets at Michigan Theaters this weekend for National Cinema Day
The ridiculously cheap ticket event is an attempt to revive the movie industry
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
The Amazing Rise and Tragic Fall of Detroit Tiger Ron LeFlore
One of the all-time popular members of the Detroit Tigers also happens to be one of the saddest tales of any Tiger teammate. Ron LeFlore was the Tigers centerfielder from 1974-1979. He grew up on the east side of Detroit, surrounded by crime, poverty, and an alcoholic father. Whether all those aspects had something to do with it or not, Ron began using drugs – harder and harder until he became addicted to heroin.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Jazz Festival Sets Return for Labor Day Weekend
Detroit Jazz Festival Sets Return for Labor Day WeekendDETROIT — The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation has been the force behind the annual production and celebration of jazz music concerts during Labor Day weekend in Detroit. The end-of-summer event is the world’s largest free jazz festival, and it features world-class...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
