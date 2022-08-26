ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan

According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
1240 WJIM

At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Things to do During Michigan Electrical Power Outages

What is it about losing electrical power at home during severe thunderstorms? All of a sudden you feel helpless and not sure what to do. First and foremost, don't panic. Your power will be restored eventually, you just need to come up with great ideas on how to stay busy while utility companies are trying to fix the problem.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Kitchens#Ghost Kitchen#Food Drink#Doordash
1240 WJIM

This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan

The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?

For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1240 WJIM

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground

The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Eating a Burger While Driving — Is it Legal in Michigan?

We have all done it...we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant -- and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. It's probably not the safest thing to do behind the wheel of a car -- but is it legal?
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?

Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games. So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong. How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?. Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries

When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings

The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy