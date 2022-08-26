Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan
According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?
If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America. A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.
10 Things to do During Michigan Electrical Power Outages
What is it about losing electrical power at home during severe thunderstorms? All of a sudden you feel helpless and not sure what to do. First and foremost, don't panic. Your power will be restored eventually, you just need to come up with great ideas on how to stay busy while utility companies are trying to fix the problem.
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan
The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
With Some Famous Help, This Man Robbed Banks in Michigan, 1932
His full name was Edward Wilhelm Bentz, born in 1894. It may be a name that most aren't familiar with, but he sure hung out with some of the most infamous criminals – including Baby Face Nelson and Machine Gun Kelly. Bentz was living a lifetime full of crime....
Have You Heard of The Island That’s Slowly Sinking to Lake Erie?
For most, this island has been long forgotten. However, it might be proof that the feud between Michigan and Ohio has been going on for much longer than we all realize. Turtle Island, once determined to be halfway in Ohio and halfway in Michigan, has a rich history. From being a place that served as hunting grounds for the indigenous to being occupied by British forces, the territory was disputed for quite some time. And you can see why. A quick Google Maps view shows it to be split down the middle between Ohio and Michigan:
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground
The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Eating a Burger While Driving — Is it Legal in Michigan?
We have all done it...we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant -- and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. It's probably not the safest thing to do behind the wheel of a car -- but is it legal?
Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?
Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games. So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong. How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?. Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through...
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings
The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
