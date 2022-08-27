Read full article on original website
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago residents of high-rise buildings are...
Chicago Defender
Kindred the Family Soul and Juvenile to Headline 2nd Annual Englewood Music Fest
16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman announced the 2nd annual Englewood Music Fest. The fest will be held in conjunction with the 6th year anniversary of the Englewood Square Mall. The Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation (GECDC) is the fiscal agent and partnering 501c3 for the event. Collectively they will celebrate “Englewood Excellence” — it’s past, present. and future. The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, an e-game tournament, and more!
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 1 – 4
Welcome to September! Celebrate the start of the new month by checking out some fun events you could get up to this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor concert, a fun breakfast, a local market, or something in between, there are a lot of awesome places to be in the Region to say goodbye to summer and start getting excited for the fall season.
Portage Man Takes Petty to the Next Level on TikTok
A Portage man goes viral while taking us to school with Pettyology 101 and it's hilarious. When Darrahyl Brown isn't going viral as @ThePettyologist on TikTok he works as a social media/digital marketing consultant and runs his own IT company. Brown currently has 62.2 thousand followers and over 853 thousand total video likes. Warning: There are curse words in the videos below.
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
hometownnewsnow.com
Smoothie King Opens in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A new chain beverage maker has just opened in La Porte. Smoothie King began serving the public today at its new location off Pine Lake Ave. at NewPorte Landing. Taylor Haney, a district manager for nine Smoothie King locations in Indiana and Illinois, said various smoothies...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Poe
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
1057kokz.com
Monday’s Forgotten 45: Michael Jackson
One of the greatest entertainers of all-time was born on this date in 1958 in Gary, Indiana. The King of Pop, Michael Jackson would’ve turned 64 years old today. From his childhood with his brothers in the Jackson 5 to his solo career, Michael Jackson is arguably one of the most influential people of the 20th Century. You can still hear his influence in today’s pop music.
95.3 MNC
Girl rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City
Tense moments as a six-year-old girl was rescued by lifeguards at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. The girl was on an inflatable unicorn around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, and began to float out, being carried by winds blowing out toward the north. Lifeguard Brendan Balling noticed and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
CBS News
Shooting at Gary business leaves one man dead, one wounded
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Gary, Indiana Monday. At 4:59 p.m., someone waved down an officer at Ridge Road and Georgia Street, saying someone had fired into a nearby business. In that business, an officer found...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #527 expanded to include countries in east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 527 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 1224 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELVIDERE, BYRON, DIXON, OREGON, ROCHELLE, AND ROCKFORD. $$ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA BENTON JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHESTERTON, DEMOTTE, FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, HAMMOND, KENTLAND, MERRILLVILLE, MOROCCO, OXFORD, PAXTON, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, VALPARAISO, AND WATSEKA. $$ / THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOLLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CALUMET HARBOR IL TO GARY IN GARY TO BURNS HARBOR IN BURNS HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY IN SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB LA SALLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, GURNEE, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PONTIAC, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL NORTHERLY ISLAND TO CALUMET H.
WGNtv.com
Thunderstorms headed for Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued for both nearshore and open waters off of the Chicago area from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1147 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1146 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 NM SOUTHWEST OF MCHENRY TO 8 NM WEST OF ELGIN TO 12 NM WEST OF AURORA TO 30 NM WEST OF JOLIET, MOVING EAST AT 40 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS.
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
