Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Big Man Tacko Fall Will Not Stand For Jaylen Brown Slander: "I Think He Is Very Disrespected..."
This summer must have been one of high anxiety for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cs joined trade talks for several big-name players, including Kevin Durant. Through it all, Jaylen's name was mentioned as a potential piece in the deal,...
Yardbarker
Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose
The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
Yardbarker
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Yardbarker
Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville
Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have been a team that has been talked about constantly over the offseason. With superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, they are always a subject of conversation. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell makes notable social media change amid trade rumors
It is worth noting that Mitchell also scrubbed “former Louisville guard” from his Twitter page, so it is possible he was simply doing some housekeeping. The timing would be quite the coincidence, however. Utah traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason for several first-round picks...
NBC Sports
Sun beat Sky in Game 1 of WNBA semis
Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller knows his team won't be able beat the defending WNBA champions on style points or offensive prowess alone. To beat the Chicago Sky in a five-game series, Miller believes you can't be afraid to make a mess. "A lot of free-flowing offenses of the four...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks
As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Confirms The Lakers Are Not Done Making Moves: "The Team Is Still Actively Pursuing Westbrook Deals And Other Avenues To Improve The Roster."
After whiffing on Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers quickly shifted focus to Patrick Beverley, who they were able to acquire in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Beverley brings energy and defense to the squad and should make a nice rotation player next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. But according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Lakers President/GM Rob Pelinka isn't yet done making moves.
Patriots React To Death Of Former Coach On Monday
The NFL community lost a former offensive coordinator on Monday. Former New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese passed away at the age of 86. The Patriots Twitter account put a tweet out acknowledging his death and giving their condolences. Zampese coached in New...
NFL・
Huskies Offer Long-Range-Shooting Son of Former Sonic
Christian King stands six inches shorter than his father.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."
Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
Rory McIlroy apologizes to Scottie Scheffler's family after winning Tour Championship
Even at the end of a tumultuous season, Rory McIlroy reminded everyone he is still one of the classiest guys on the PGA Tour. The Irishman could have gloated after rallying from a six-shot deficit to overtake Scottie Scheffler for the lead at the Tour Championship in Atlanta this weekend. Instead, he tempered his celebrations as he approached Scheffler's family on the sidelines to "apologize" for beating their son and to acknowledge Scheffler's stellar season.
thecomeback.com
Tennis star admits to throwing matches after Celtics losses
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a notorious Boston Celtics basketball fan regularly wearing the NBA team’s apparel and memorabilia to his matches and media appearances. But by the tennis star’s own admission, it sounds like he sometimes lets Celtics losses impact his play a little more than he probably should.
Yardbarker
Danilo Gallinari Speaks Out On Injury Suffered While Playing For Italy: "It Hurts Like Hell To Give Up This Dream"
Danilo Gallinari is one of the premier stretch bigs in the NBA and has been playing in the league since 2008. He is the definition of a veteran and will hope to be a big part of the success the Boston Celtics end up having this season. He has spent the last 2 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks after having stints with NBA teams like the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the New York Knicks.
Comments / 0