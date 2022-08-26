ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Geno Auriemma
Yardbarker

Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide

The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
WAUSAU, WI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kenny Payne Seeing Offseason Growth in Louisville

Ever since March when Kenny Payne first took over as Louisville men's basketball head coach, his program has been shrouded in relative mystery. Leaks about staff hires and recruiting tendencies have been at a minimum, and Payne himself has not engaged in very many interview opportunities throughout the summer. This...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Portuguese#European#Fiba U18#Northeastern#Bueckers#Acl
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets have been a team that has been talked about constantly over the offseason. With superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, they are always a subject of conversation. Last season, they got swept in the first-round of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell makes notable social media change amid trade rumors

It is worth noting that Mitchell also scrubbed “former Louisville guard” from his Twitter page, so it is possible he was simply doing some housekeeping. The timing would be quite the coincidence, however. Utah traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this offseason for several first-round picks...
NBA
NBC Sports

Sun beat Sky in Game 1 of WNBA semis

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller knows his team won't be able beat the defending WNBA champions on style points or offensive prowess alone. To beat the Chicago Sky in a five-game series, Miller believes you can't be afraid to make a mess. "A lot of free-flowing offenses of the four...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Knicks Could Get Donovan Mitchell For Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, And 4 First-Round Picks

As training camp approaches, the New York Knicks are still hoping to pull off a last-minute trade for one of the NBA's best young stars. Unfortunately, the price to get him (Utah's Donovan Mitchell) is extremely steep, and the Knicks have been hesitant to pay. But if, or when, the Knicks make a serious offer, what serious push, how far will they be willing to go, and what package would actually work?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Confirms The Lakers Are Not Done Making Moves: "The Team Is Still Actively Pursuing Westbrook Deals And Other Avenues To Improve The Roster."

After whiffing on Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Lakers quickly shifted focus to Patrick Beverley, who they were able to acquire in a deal with the Utah Jazz. Beverley brings energy and defense to the squad and should make a nice rotation player next to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. But according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Lakers President/GM Rob Pelinka isn't yet done making moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Patriots React To Death Of Former Coach On Monday

The NFL community lost a former offensive coordinator on Monday. Former New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Ernie Zampese passed away at the age of 86. The Patriots Twitter account put a tweet out acknowledging his death and giving their condolences. Zampese coached in New...
NFL
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."

Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy apologizes to Scottie Scheffler's family after winning Tour Championship

Even at the end of a tumultuous season, Rory McIlroy reminded everyone he is still one of the classiest guys on the PGA Tour. The Irishman could have gloated after rallying from a six-shot deficit to overtake Scottie Scheffler for the lead at the Tour Championship in Atlanta this weekend. Instead, he tempered his celebrations as he approached Scheffler's family on the sidelines to "apologize" for beating their son and to acknowledge Scheffler's stellar season.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Tennis star admits to throwing matches after Celtics losses

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a notorious Boston Celtics basketball fan regularly wearing the NBA team’s apparel and memorabilia to his matches and media appearances. But by the tennis star’s own admission, it sounds like he sometimes lets Celtics losses impact his play a little more than he probably should.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Danilo Gallinari Speaks Out On Injury Suffered While Playing For Italy: "It Hurts Like Hell To Give Up This Dream"

Danilo Gallinari is one of the premier stretch bigs in the NBA and has been playing in the league since 2008. He is the definition of a veteran and will hope to be a big part of the success the Boston Celtics end up having this season. He has spent the last 2 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks after having stints with NBA teams like the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and the New York Knicks.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy