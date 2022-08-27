Read full article on original website
DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at a restaurant in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis was scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. at 2nd Street Bistro. He was expected to be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Scripps Only Content 2022.
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure. Speaking at 2nd Street Bistro, DeSantis said the money comes from Florida's Job Growth Grant Fund and will be used to redevelop the 8-acre King's Landing site, just north of the downtown area.
Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year. Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11. The lucky winner chose to receive...
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero-waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too. Inflation has created a lot of financial stress for Floridians over the past few months, which is why some Floridians are making environmentally friendly choices that are also saving them some money.
