fightingfalcons.com
Fairmont State Volleyball Secures 5-0 Start to Season
Fairmont, W. VA., -- After an impressive 4-0 weekend of volleyball by the Fairmont State Falcons, they were able to improve on their undefeated record as the Bears of Shaw University came to Joe Retton Arena for a contest on Tuesday evening. Shaw University, a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), came into the contest with a 2-1 record, after a recent loss to Shepherd University.
fightingfalcons.com
Kennedy Receives MEC Defensive Player of the Week
Fairmont, W. Va. -- After an outstanding defensive performance against Slippery Rock University, senior goalkeeper, Taylor Kennedy, earns Women's Soccer Mountain East Conference Player of the Week honors for Week 1. Kennedy faced 15 total shots on Sunday afternoon, where she was forced to make six saves, three in each...
