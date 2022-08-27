Fairmont, W. VA., -- After an impressive 4-0 weekend of volleyball by the Fairmont State Falcons, they were able to improve on their undefeated record as the Bears of Shaw University came to Joe Retton Arena for a contest on Tuesday evening. Shaw University, a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA), came into the contest with a 2-1 record, after a recent loss to Shepherd University.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO