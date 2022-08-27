Read full article on original website
bethanyclipper.com
Changes afoot at the NWMS Fair
Bethany, MO: Visitors to the Northwest Missouri State Fair, which opens Thursday, will notice some improvements that should make going to the fair more pleasurable than ever before. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
bethanyclipper.com
North Harrison tax levy remains unchanged
Eagleville, MO: The North Harrison School Board met on Wednesday, August 17. The board approved the 2022-23 tax rate at $4.50 per $100 assessed valuation, which is the same rate as the previous school year. Fifty cents of that rate will be dedicated to Fund 40 for capital projects. How...
bethanyclipper.com
South Harrison loses to East Buchanan in first game of the season
Bethany, MO: The South Harrison football team played their first official game of the season last Friday against the defending state champions of the previous season, East Buchanan. Unfortunately, things did not go well for the South Harrison team, with East Buchanan taking a 48 to 14 victory over the South Harrison team.
