4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
richlandsource.com
Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
richlandsource.com
Galion Health Dept. reports discovery of West Nile Virus
GALION -- Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health at the Galion City Health Department has received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Health of the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap that was set in Galion. This is the first reported WNV...
richlandsource.com
Arlene Mae Henkel
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
