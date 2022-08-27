Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Why Trump wants a ‘special master’ in the Mar-a-Lago investigation
A Florida judge is considering former President Trump’s request for an independent legal expert, or “special master,” to examine the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. “[Trump’s demand] made no sense, and I think it’s going to go nowhere,” says former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. She and Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian, share the real reasons behind Trump’s legal maneuver.Aug. 28, 2022.
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report
Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
MSNBC
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe
Chris Hayes on Trump and his allies rerunning the Jan. 6 playbook to menace Mar-a-Lago investigators: "That is the path we are going towards again with the rhetoric of people like Lindsey Graham going on national television and threatening a riot."Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ completes review of Mar-a-Lago docs
While Trump's legal team pushes for a “special master,” the Justice Department says it has already completed its review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Meantime, Gov. Kemp is ordered to testify in Georgia’s election probe after he tried to fight his subpoena.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
There's a reason why hoarding classified documents is a crime
If someone had told me during my FBI career that I would eventually spend five years on national television explaining the complexities of foreign counterintelligence and violent domestic terrorism, I’d have wondered “Why?” If they had said I’d be doing so because of the actions of one individual, I’d have wondered “Who?” Those questions were long ago answered. Now, since the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, and the supporting affidavit has been released, I’m being asked to explain the subtleties of document classification, which has many Americans asking “What?” As in, what do the government's various classification labels mean, and what is at stake if there are boxes of highly classified documents stored in an unauthorized place by an unauthorized person?
MSNBC
Public service agencies, large and small, chilled by violent threats from Trump supporters
Rachel Maddow remarks on the unlikelihood of turning something as benign as the National Archives into a villain, and rounds up the litany of public service agencies, from the FBI to local election workers, that have drawn the ire of Donald Trump and incurred threats of violence from his supporters, noting the deleterious effect of such threats on democracy in the United States. Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
How the Mar-a-Lago stash threatens America’s place on the world stage
In addition to potentially exposing and killing C.I.A informants, former President Trump’s hoard of classified documents could jeopardize U.S. alliances. Matt Dowd, founder of CountryOverParty, and ex-FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss the international cost of Trump’s carelessness.Aug. 29, 2022.
MSNBC
Intelligence officials assess fallout of Trump mishandling of U.S. secrets
Mary McCord, former acting assistant attorney general for national security at the DOJ and current executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a professor at Georgetown Law, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means that intelligence officials are conducting a "classification review" and "damage assessment" in the wake of Donald Trump's mishandling of national secrets. Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
FBI agent under fire for alleged role in Hunter Biden investigation resigns
FBI Agent Timothy Thibault, who has been questioned by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, about his handling of an investigation into Hunter Biden, has resigned according to a senior law enforcement official. NBC's Tom Winter has details.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022
Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
What Republicans refuse to grasp about the ‘Clinton standard’
Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing quite a bit of criticism over his “riots in the streets” rhetoric, and for good reason: The South Carolina Republican’s on-air comments about Donald Trump’s followers turning to violence in the event of a possible indictment were indefensible. There was, however,...
MSNBC
Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell condemns Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim that if Donald Trump is indicted for the trove of classified documents he held at his Florida home, there would be “riots in the street.”Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Tony Ornato, who is retiring from his position as an assistant director at the Secret Service, tells NBC News that he will cooperate with the January 6 committee's investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot. NBC's Peter Alexander reports.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’
Congressman David Cicilline (D-RI) joins Andrea Mitchell to share his concerns over the threats Trumpism and conspiracy theories pose to America’s democracy, which he also discusses in his new book, “House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson.” Cicilline says, “We have watched the Republican party that was once a party of low taxes and smaller government to become a party of chaos and confusion and QAnon and Marjorie Taylor Greene and the ‘Big Lie’ and promoting Trumpism at any cost, really a thirst for power above everything else.” Aug. 30, 2022.
