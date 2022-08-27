Read full article on original website
Shiner public schools earn A rating from the state
Board to meet Monday, Aug. 29, to finalize budget, tax rate for 2022-23 school year. Shiner public schools landed one more thing to brag about when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its official school ratings on Monday. That’s because Shiner earned a score of 96 when those ratings were released on Aug. 15. Superintendent Alex Remschel notified the school board of that fact during the public comments portion of Monday’s monthly meeting, noting that some of the largest…
UPDATE: State Highway 119 has now opened
UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, State Highway 119 remains closed in both directions a mile and a half into DeWitt County, according to the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office. A tanker truck hauling propane overturned this afternoon. Although no propane spilled, crews may have to offload the fuel before the truck can be rolled over and towed....
Shiner royalty donates to Lutheran school supply drive
The Shiner Chamber Royalty began their Sunday with an early morning delivery to the Lutheran church for their school supply drive. A big thanks to all the donors for making this a success. Thank you also to Spoetzl Brewery for allowing the girls to come out and enjoy their Kids day and collect more donations. A big thank you to Pastor Chris for giving the girls a special blessing and gift for their backpacks.
Walmart reopens in Seguin with a new, multi-million-dollar improved look
(Seguin) — After just 90 days, the Seguin Walmart store on Friday was able to celebrate its second-best day ever. Its original best day was back in June of 1995, when the store opened the doors to its current location. Now, 27 years later, Walmart is celebrating a re-grand opening brining the store up to par with all its other newer locations.
Threat sends YHS into lockdown
A threat made over the phone sent Yoakum High School and Yoakum Junior High into lockdown in the final minutes of the school day Monday, according to Yoakum ISD officials. The call came in at about 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, and YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley reported that both schools were in lockdown within minutes of the call to the high school’s main office.
AEP reports power outage affecting approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents
VICTORIA, Texas – AEP reports a power outage in the Victoria area. Estimated restoration by 5 pm but officials say it could be longer. In a tweet, AEPTexas say that their crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents without power. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
Law enforcement responded to a disturbance at H-E-B Plus!
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, Victoria Police Department officers responded to H-E-B Plus!, 6106 N. Navarro St. in reference to a disturbance. Witnesses believed an abduction had occurred and were concerned for a female’s safety. Through investigation, officers made contact with the parties...
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
If You are From Victoria – You Get These References
I keep seeing articles showcasing things you hear in Texas that only Texans would understand. Which are great articles, but I thought why not make this story more local? I mean stuff that only Victorians understand. I mean the telephone number 575-2311 means absolutely nothing to anyone except a Victorian. Where was/is 'under the hill'? What about actually being able to take a left on Navarro?
Mary Carol (Strauss) Kloesel
Mary Carol (Strauss) Kloesel passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Mary Carol was born to Fred and Julianne (Hrncir) Strauss on Aug. 9, 1940 at Renger Hospital in Hallettsville. Mary Carol was married to the “love of her life”, Arlyn Kloesel on May 29, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic...
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
Leroy Joseph Mikeska
Leroy Joseph Mikeska of Goliad passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at the age of 71. Leroy was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, devout Catholic, and dedicated member of his Goliad community. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the lives of those who were lucky enough to know him. Above all, Leroy will be remembered for his kindness and generosity of spirit.
Thursday night traffic stop ends in federal arrest
A late night traffic stop in Hallettsville Thursday ended in the arrest of a man police say was wanted on a federal warrant for illegal reentry into the United States, having been deported on five separate occasions. Hallettsville police made the stop at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Dorothy May Valentine Lindsay
Dorothy May Valentine Lindsay was born Jan. 4, 1924, in Gonzales. She was one of five children born to Eddie Tatum Valentine and Pinkney Valentine. Young Dorothy accepted and confessed to Christ at an early age and was a member of Webster Chapel AME in Gonzales. She attended and graduated from Edwards High School in Gonzales where she was crowned queen.
Teen arrested in connection to threats made at Lockhart High School
LOCKHART, Texas - A 16-year-old was arrested for threats made on a girls' bathroom wall at Lockhart High School, the city said. The threat was also circulated on social media. As a result, both Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Lockhart Police Department increased their presence on and around Lockhart ISD campuses Monday.
