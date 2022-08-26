What Idahoans can expect from the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act became law last Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.

The Biden administration said in a news release last week that the act will tackle climate change, strengthen energy security and reduce health care costs. The law is expected to raise nearly $740 billion, increase health care spending by $98 billion and invest $370 billion into clean energy initiatives.

Idaho’s entire congressional delegation — Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch; and Republican Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — voted against the bill and said it would increase inflation and taxes while expanding the Internal Revenue Service.

“The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is as deceptively named as it is dangerous to our country’s economic well-being. Instead of addressing the worst inflation crisis in 40 years, this bill further inflames one of the main drivers of it: federal spending. Worse yet — Democrats are asking the middle class and businesses to pay for that spending with hundreds of billions in new taxes. I voted NO on H.R. 5376,” Fulcher said in an Aug. 12 news release.

Health care

For 251,000 Idahoans with Medicare Part D, their beneficiary out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000 by 2025. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates about 8,100 Idaho residents pay more than $2,000 every year.

Another 15,000 Idaho Medicare beneficiaries who used insulin in 2020 will see their out-of-pocket costs capped at $35 for a month’s supply.

The website MarketWatch.com reported that in the United States a standard vial of insulin currently runs between $175 and $300, with some as high as $1,000, even though a vial of insulin cost less than $10 to produce. The average patient on insulin needs about two vials a month, the website reported.

Medicare Part D beneficiaries also will see a $0 cost share for vaccines like Part B beneficiaries do starting in 2023. About 24,000 Idaho Medicare beneficiaries received a Part D vaccine in 2020 and more are expected to receive vaccines with the $0 cost share.

The law also continues premium tax credits that were granted through the American Rescue Plan to improve the Affordable Care Act. The Biden administration estimates 54,000 Idahoans will save hundreds of dollars on average on their marketplace health care premiums. About 16,000 Idahoans are estimated to have health insurance next year where they otherwise wouldn’t without the Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate and energy

Hundreds of thousands of low- and moderate-income households will be eligible for rebates to cover 50 to 100 percent of the cost to install new electrical appliances. An additional 50,000 households in Idaho could install rooftop solar panels with a tax credit to cover 30 percent of the installation cost.

The average homeowner in Idaho is expected to save $290 annually on their utility bills as grants become available to state and local governments to adopt the latest building energy codes.

A $320 million investment in clean power generation and storage will add to the 13,409 Idahoans employed in clean energy jobs according to the Biden administration.

Small businesses and electric cooperatives will be offered energy tax credits for clean energy practices.

Tax impact

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $80 billion in new IRS funding over 10 years. The Associated Press reported U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directed the IRS to modernize its computer systems and develop a hiring plan with the additional funding, rather than increase audit rates on Americans making under $400,000 a year.

Several Congressional Republicans including Crapo and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy , R-California, have said the law will increase audits on working-class Americans.

“When I offered my amendment to simply make it clear that the $80 billion being given to the IRS — six times its current annual budget — could not be utilized to audit people making less than $400,000, the most (Democrats) would agree to was to say they did not ‘intend’ to audit them,” Crapo said in an Aug. 11 statement.

The New York Times reported Aug. 19 that the IRS’s staffing level is the same “as it was in 1970, when it processed far fewer individual tax returns.” And that its enforcement staff has declined by more than 30 percent since 2010. Additionally, the number of audits of millionaires has decreased 70 percent, the Times reported. The agency also has a large backlog of unprocessed returns. The Times reported that as of late June, millions of taxpayers were still waiting for the agency to process their 2021 tax returns.

Senate Democrats rejected an amendment offered by Crapo, who sits as a ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, to prevent the IRS from using any of its $80 billion of funding for audits on individuals and small businesses with taxable incomes below $400,000.

Forbes reported last week that it isn’t likely that typical Americans will see any tax hikes from the new law and the impact will be felt by large corporations that earn over $1 billion with the creation of a 15 percent minimum tax. The corporate tax is expected to generate $313 billion in tax revenue.