Joe Flacco could be starting for the New York Jets in Week 1 and he showed in the preseason finale that’s a setup for more misery. The Zach Wilson injury suffered in the preseason already put the fear of another torturous season in the hearts of New York Jets fans everywhere. But if there was any silver lining that you could spin, it would be that veteran and noted “Elite” quarterback Joe Flacco is on the roster to step in and take over for as long as the second-year signal-caller is out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO