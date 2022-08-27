ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the overrated preseason winning streak, Saturday’s standouts and more | COMMENTARY

The best thing about the Ravens’ 23-game preseason winning streak is that it beats the alternative. The national media likes to harp on the winning streak, and coach John Harbaugh hypes it up to a degree, but it’s hard to put much credence in it, especially when these games are downright unattractive. The most tense moment of the Ravens’ 17-15 win against Washington Commanders on Saturday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Joe Flacco proves Jets are in for another long season with one play

Joe Flacco could be starting for the New York Jets in Week 1 and he showed in the preseason finale that’s a setup for more misery. The Zach Wilson injury suffered in the preseason already put the fear of another torturous season in the hearts of New York Jets fans everywhere. But if there was any silver lining that you could spin, it would be that veteran and noted “Elite” quarterback Joe Flacco is on the roster to step in and take over for as long as the second-year signal-caller is out.
NFL
FanSided

Demarcus Robinson catches on with Baltimore Ravens

Former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson had a solid third preseason game and an impressive catch with his new team the Baltimore Ravens. Remember Demarcus Robinson? Maybe you don’t want to remember him, but for several years he was a solid receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs—when he wasn’t trying to run backward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles GM Mike Elias said prospect Colton Cowser could be a fast riser. The outfielder is proving him right.

The Orioles’ hitting development program is built around the concept of challenging players, with the pitching they see in practice living up to or surpassing the difficulty of what they see in games. Early on in his first full professional season, Colton Cowser certainly felt challenged by both. Despite having premier bat-to-ball skills that made him the fifth overall draft pick in 2021, ...
BALTIMORE, MD

