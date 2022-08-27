When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. What’s not the love about these cars? If you’re ready to bring home a 1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you’re in luck, because two collector grade GT500s are heading to the Mecum Dallas auction, taking place September 7th-10th, check them out.

