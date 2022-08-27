Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s beloved “Landing Gift Shop & Chandlery” closing doors after 8 years
“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊
Fall River Bulldog Brought to Shelter As Stray & No One Came to Claim Him [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's the day of the week on Fun 107 that belongs to the animals on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption, hoping to find a place to call home, and it's our mission to unite these animals with the perfect families. With the help of local shelters,...
theweektoday.com
Swifts Beach group to host end of summer events
The Swifts Beach Improvement Association has a full docket of upcoming events for neighbors and local residents alike for the week ahead. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, the association will host a “Thirsty Thursday” get-together at the Swifts Beach clubhouse, 38 Pleasant St. Neighbors can congregate at the clubhouse for the last gathering of the summer, bring drinks and snacks and perhaps play a few games of cribbage.
theweektoday.com
Gatherings on the green with First Congregational
ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
theweektoday.com
Chicken bake, hypnotist show to raise funds for scholarships
The Wareham Firemen’s Association will hold a scholarship fundraiser chicken bake and hypnotist show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Redmen Hall, 786 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $30, and they will not be available at the door.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
theweektoday.com
September events at the Mattapoisett Museum
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett's Weird & Wonderful Summer Exhibit will only be around for a few more weeks. Inspired by the idea of a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ – a concept dating back to the 16th century – this exhibit will features and curious items from the collection, many of which have never been displayed.
Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
theweektoday.com
Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24
Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
theweektoday.com
Local scout improves library garden for Eagle award
The Wareham Free Library’s public garden just got a lil’ spiffier, thanks to one local Boy Scout. Galen Lauer made improving the library’s Children’s Learning Garden his Eagle Scout project. About a year later, the project is complete, and the garden’s already played host to many library programs over the summer.
capecod.com
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Trooper reunites with girl he helped deliver 9 years ago
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — An incredible moment during an unexpected reunion at a family fun day in North Dartmouth this past weekend. Video captured the moment when a Massachusetts state trooper, who used to be a police officer in New Bedford, reunited with a girl he helped deliver 9 years ago.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Fall River Announces Emergency Water Service Shutdown
FALL RIVER — Some North Main Street residents in Fall River will not be able to use their tap water, after the city announced an emergency water service shutdown on Aug. 31 due to a water leak. The shutdown will be to repair the water leak, discovered on Wednesday...
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
