“Hi Friends, we here at ‘The Landing’ would like to thank all of you for the love 💕 and support you have given us and our artists and their families for the past 8 years. We would like to inform everyone that we will be closing our doors at the end of the month. We have a new landlord and he has envisioned a new use for the space.😊

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO