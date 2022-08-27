Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat ParadeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Irish Food, Live Music & New Beer Releases to Celebrate Halfway to St Patrick’s Day!Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Related
theweektoday.com
Calling all holiday singers for Sippican Choral Society
MARION – Christmas seems a long way off right now, but it’s almost time to start rehearsals for the Sippican Choral Society’s annual Christmas Concert, and the regional community choir is looking for singers. Everybody is welcome, including the young and not-so-young, experienced singers and those new...
theweektoday.com
Chicken bake, hypnotist show to raise funds for scholarships
The Wareham Firemen’s Association will hold a scholarship fundraiser chicken bake and hypnotist show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Redmen Hall, 786 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $30, and they will not be available at the door.
theweektoday.com
September events at the Mattapoisett Museum
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett's Weird & Wonderful Summer Exhibit will only be around for a few more weeks. Inspired by the idea of a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ – a concept dating back to the 16th century – this exhibit will features and curious items from the collection, many of which have never been displayed.
theweektoday.com
Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24
Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theweektoday.com
Gatherings on the green with First Congregational
ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
theweektoday.com
Local scout improves library garden for Eagle award
The Wareham Free Library’s public garden just got a lil’ spiffier, thanks to one local Boy Scout. Galen Lauer made improving the library’s Children’s Learning Garden his Eagle Scout project. About a year later, the project is complete, and the garden’s already played host to many library programs over the summer.
theweektoday.com
Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools (AuthorsLive Event)
Join us for a thought-provoking webinar with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her research and bestselling book, Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Register to participate in the live event on September 8th at 2 PM, or view the recording at the same link: Raising Thrivers.
theweektoday.com
Rochester Cultural Council now accepting grant applications
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Cultural Council (RCC) is now accepting online applications from organizations, schools and individuals for grants to support community-oriented arts, humanities and science programs. If you have a great idea for bringing culturally enriching programming to the Rochester area and need funding to make it a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theweektoday.com
Lace your shoes and zip your backpack, Tri-town students go back to school
At Center School in Mattapoisett, children arrived in buses with backpacks, lunch boxes and good spirits in tow, as Principal Linda Ashley greeted them at the front door for their first day back on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Students are returning this year to relaxed mask mandates and shortened quarantine guidelines,...
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Thanks to everyone who donated
The Wareham Democratic Town Committee (WDTC) would like to thank the many people who donated schools supplies to help fill backpacks that the Committee purchased for Wareham students who may find themselves with a need. The Blue Crew 508 helped the WDTC by arranging with both Staples and Walmart to let the Blue Crew 508 collect supplies from their generous customers, who contributed everything from crayons to flash drives.
theweektoday.com
Where to cast your in-person primary ballots
Voters in the Tri-town will cast their votes on or before Sept. 6 for candidates in the Massachusetts state primary election. For those who have not completed applications for early voting, in-person voting for the primary election takes place on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Mattapoisett,...
theweektoday.com
Republican candidates talk policy at Candidates’ night
MATTAPOISETT — Republican candidates for 10th Bristol Representative Dr. Jeffrey Swift and Robert McConnell focused on what they said was the “importance of unseating incumbent Rep. William Straus” during a candidates night at the Mattapoisett Public Library. The event, hosted by Paul Criscuolo, the chairman of the...
Comments / 0