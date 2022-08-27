Read full article on original website
September events at the Mattapoisett Museum
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett's Weird & Wonderful Summer Exhibit will only be around for a few more weeks. Inspired by the idea of a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ – a concept dating back to the 16th century – this exhibit will features and curious items from the collection, many of which have never been displayed.
Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24
Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
Sippican Women’s Club to hold fall meeting
MARION – Sippican Woman’s Club will hold their first Fall meeting on Friday, September 9 at 12:30 pm at their clubhouse “Handy’s Tavern.” The clubhouse is located on 152 Front Street in Marion. Weather permitting, they will meet in the backyard. This will be a...
Chicken bake, hypnotist show to raise funds for scholarships
The Wareham Firemen’s Association will hold a scholarship fundraiser chicken bake and hypnotist show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Redmen Hall, 786 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available now for $30, and they will not be available at the door.
Learn what plants you can eat at Mattapoisett Library talk
MATTAPOISETT – Join the Mattapoisett Library on Tuesday, Sept. 6th at 6 p.m. for a two-hour program with Russ Cohen, expert forager and author, to explore edible wild plants and mushrooms found in the South Coast area. The South Coast is home to over 80 species of edible wild...
Lace your shoes and zip your backpack, Tri-town students go back to school
At Center School in Mattapoisett, children arrived in buses with backpacks, lunch boxes and good spirits in tow, as Principal Linda Ashley greeted them at the front door for their first day back on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Students are returning this year to relaxed mask mandates and shortened quarantine guidelines,...
Opinion: Thanks to everyone who donated
The Wareham Democratic Town Committee (WDTC) would like to thank the many people who donated schools supplies to help fill backpacks that the Committee purchased for Wareham students who may find themselves with a need. The Blue Crew 508 helped the WDTC by arranging with both Staples and Walmart to let the Blue Crew 508 collect supplies from their generous customers, who contributed everything from crayons to flash drives.
Gatherings on the green with First Congregational
ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
Where to cast your in-person primary ballots
Voters in the Tri-town will cast their votes on or before Sept. 6 for candidates in the Massachusetts state primary election. For those who have not completed applications for early voting, in-person voting for the primary election takes place on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Mattapoisett,...
Scott “Skot” G. Paré, 68
On July 24th, 2022 Scott (68), lost a short but extremely difficult multifaceted medical battle. Most recently an active resident of Windham, NH. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Clark and Kathleen Paré, his wife Judith (Agnes) Paré, his two step-daughters Christine Medeiros and Lisa Stokes, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Theo, Ian, Tiana, Troy, Greyson, Samina, and Walker.
Kittansett Club hosts 67th Senior Amateur Championship
MARION — Golfer Glenn Hogle offered some personal wisdom about the sport of golf:. “Golf is like a bad relationship — every once in a while, it works,” he said as he arrived to putt on the third green during the 67th Annual U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, hosted by the Kittansett Golf Club in Marion.
Republican candidates talk policy at Candidates’ night
MATTAPOISETT — Republican candidates for 10th Bristol Representative Dr. Jeffrey Swift and Robert McConnell focused on what they said was the “importance of unseating incumbent Rep. William Straus” during a candidates night at the Mattapoisett Public Library. The event, hosted by Paul Criscuolo, the chairman of the...
