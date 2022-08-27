ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
LEXINGTON, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

UK Coach John Calipari and UofL Coach Kenny Payne to Keynote Kentucky Chamber’s 76th Annual Meeting Dinner, with Moderator Renee Shaw

The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
LEXINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
KENTUCKY STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Gearbox Manufacturer Invests $5 Million in Kentucky Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Gearbox and servo maker STOBER Drives is...
MAYSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Decomposing body found in Richmond shed

RICHMOND, KY

