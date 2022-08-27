Read full article on original website
Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey
Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
Five Freshmen to Start for Kentucky Against Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky football released its first official depth chart of the season on Monday, and while the focus is on who isn't featured, there are a plethora of storylines revolving the makeup of the starters that'll take the field on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio). Five freshmen will lineup alongside ...
Family asks for prayers as Eastern Kentucky head coach Walt Wells remains at UK Hospital
Eastern Kentucky University head football coach Walt Wells is continuing under close medical care at the University of Kentucky Hospital following what initially was termed a “cardiac episode” Sunday. Wells, on the verge of starting his third year as the Colonels’ head coach and a longtime college football...
UK Coach John Calipari and UofL Coach Kenny Payne to Keynote Kentucky Chamber’s 76th Annual Meeting Dinner, with Moderator Renee Shaw
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
Chris Rodriguez Not on Kentucky's Depth Chart; Stoops Unable to Provide Suspension Length
As expected, senior running back Chris Rodriguez is not on Kentucky's depth chart ahead of the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3. Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that would coincide with him not ...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
University of Kentucky professor wins $600,000 award
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A University of Kentucky professor is the recipient of the National Science Foundations Career Award. Dr. Martha E. Grady was awarded $600,000 for her work on biofilm survival on implant surfaces. According to Grady, a biofilm is a layer of bacteria that sticks to...
Report: Rent increases in Lexington continue to be among highest in nation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent increases in Lexington continue to be among the highest in the nation. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 1.4% month-over-month in August. That’s compared to a 0.5% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number four among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Gearbox Manufacturer Invests $5 Million in Kentucky Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Gearbox and servo maker STOBER Drives is...
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
Anderson County Schools releasing students early Tuesday
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County Schools will release students early Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, there has been a waterline leak or break that could result in there not being any water at Sparrow Early Childhood Center or Emma B. Ward Elementary School. A Lawrenceburg city official...
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
A ‘Prescription for Love’ is just what the doctor ordered for Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) — For the last few weeks, the city of Versailles has been the backdrop for yet another movie. This time it is “Prescription for Love” which stars Galadriel Stineman, Brittany Goodwin, and Aaron Mees. According to the film’s IMDB page, it is about...
LFCHD gearing up for ‘vaccine blitz’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is gearing up for a vaccine blitz in the next few weeks. It’s not just one type of vaccine that officials are pushing. Health leaders say there’s a lot of information that you need to know about upcoming vaccines. Kevin...
Decomposing body found in Richmond shed
