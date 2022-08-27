Read full article on original website
First Fandom Night of the Year Kicks Off at the Autauga Prattville Public Library
“Fandom Nights” for teens have kicked off at the Autauga Prattville Public Library and they are only planning to grow. August 29 was a fun night for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, as they came together to discuss all things MCU. Teens were encouraged to come out and dress up as their favorite characters.
ECBOE Holds Special Called Board Meeting
The Elmore County Board of Education held a special called board meeting this afternoon at 3:00 P.M. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook as well as open to the public at the ECBOE offices in Wetumpka. Five of the seven board members were present. The board meeting was called...
Traffic Fatality-Elmore County
A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee. Raymond P. Butler was transported to Baptist Medical Center South. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Butler succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Alabama 9 near the 140 mile marker, approximately 14 miles south of Wetumpka, in Elmore County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
MAX Credit Union Announces a New Executive Vice President/ Chief Operating Officer
MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution based in. Montgomery, AL, is pleased to announce that Mike Hart has joined the leadership team as Executive. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Hart is an Alabama native and brings over 34 years of. financial institution experience to his new role at...
Wanted for Theft of Property from the Millbrook Walmart
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft. The offense occurred, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at about 11:10 a.m. at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspect entered the business at this location, took an HP Victus PC, valued at $699.00. The suspect exited the business through the garden center. The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a brown sedan. There is no other information available currently. The suspect is wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers – Maplesville Police Seek Felony Theft Suspects
Chevron (6470 Highway 82) The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Maplesville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, May 28, 2022, at Chevron, 6470 Highway 82, Maplesville, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business during regular business hours, one suspect distracted the clerk, while the other went into the office and took $1470.00 in cash and exited the business. The suspects were last seen leaving the parking lot in a silver, 2022 Kia K5. The suspects left toward the Prattville or Selma area. There is no other additional information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
