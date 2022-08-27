Read full article on original website
WNDU
Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Quince Road between U.S. 20 and Edison Road in St. Joseph County was closed to traffic on Wednesday. Crews requested the closure to install culvert pipes in preparation for repaving of this section of Quince Road. The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax...
WNDU
City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing
Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
WNDU
Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in hit-and-run crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The community continues to honor a priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle last week in St. Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk was riding on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane when he was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 22.
WNDU
Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day. The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.
WNDU
Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
WNDU
Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
WNDU
Baxmeyer elected St. Joseph County Commissioners board president
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new president took over for the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, just days after being sworn into office. On Tuesday, Commissioners Dr. Deb Fleming (R-District 3) and Carl Baxmeyer (R-District 1) voted to approve Baxmeyer as president while Commissioner Derek Dieter (R-District 2) was unsuccessful in his bid.
WNDU
525 Foundation talks Fentanyl and expansion of drug disposal programs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Change starts with a conversation. At the St. Joseph County Public Library, on Tuesday, the 525 Foundation invited the public to chat about Fentanyl and it’s affects on the community. The free conversation was moderated by an expert panel that consisted of the 525...
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
