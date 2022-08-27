ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WNDU

Portion of Quince Road closed in preparation for repaving

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Quince Road between U.S. 20 and Edison Road in St. Joseph County was closed to traffic on Wednesday. Crews requested the closure to install culvert pipes in preparation for repaving of this section of Quince Road. The detour route is Walnut Road and Smilax...
WNDU

City of South Bend announces plans to build infill housing

Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer made his first appearance in juvenile court on Monday. Ghost bike memorial installed in memory of South Bend priest killed in...
WNDU

Vigil held for overdose victims at St. Joseph County Courthouse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the International Overdose Awareness Day. The event happened at the St. Joseph County Courthouse where families and others gathered for a night of remembrance, awareness, education, and resources about drug overdose. The event also featured a candlelight vigil, with many in attendance who have lost loved ones.
WNDU

Missing Illinois man found alive near Toll Road in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man who was reported missing was found alive Tuesday night in a wooded area off the Indiana Toll Road near County Road 131. Earlier in the day, Indiana State Police located a red Subaru that was abandoned on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 102, which is approximately one mile east of the Bristol Exit.
WNDU

Crisis intervention community town hall held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, people gathered for a town hall at the St. Joseph County Public Library to discuss a mental health crisis response team. This, coming after the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police officers last month after allegedly threatening suicide and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at officers.
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
WNDU

Baxmeyer elected St. Joseph County Commissioners board president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new president took over for the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, just days after being sworn into office. On Tuesday, Commissioners Dr. Deb Fleming (R-District 3) and Carl Baxmeyer (R-District 1) voted to approve Baxmeyer as president while Commissioner Derek Dieter (R-District 2) was unsuccessful in his bid.
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
