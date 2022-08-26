DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List as announced by the Haskins Foundation on Thursday. A native of Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd has been selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch list for the second straight season and the third time over her career (2021, 2019). Shepherd, a two-time All-America selection with the Blue Devils, is coming off a season where she carded a 72.24 stroke average to go along with four top-five and five top-20 finishes. She finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.

