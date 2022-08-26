Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host Duke Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to host its 2022 opening weekend with the Duke Invitational Sept. 2-3 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils welcome East Carolina, ETSU and Northeastern for six matches. Duke will face ETSU Friday at noon before a 10am match against Northeastern Saturday, followed by East Carolina at 7pm.
goduke.com
Duke Track and Field Adds LoPiccolo as Director of Operations
DURHAM – Duke Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn announced the hiring of former Blue Devils' assistant and volunteer assistant coach Matt LoPiccolo as the program's Director of Operations. "It is my pleasure to welcome Matt back to our team as the first Director of...
goduke.com
Hampsch Nabs National Defensive Player of the Week Honor
DURHAM –The awards continue to roll in for Duke junior goaltender Piper Hampsch. Already securing two weekly honors, the native of Hopedale, Mass., caps the week as the National Field Hockey Coach's Association Division I Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the NFHCA Wednesday morning. This is...
goduke.com
Hampsch Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
DURHAM –Duke field hockey junior Piper Hampsch was named the ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week following her performances in a 2-0 weekend for the Blue Devils. This is Hampsch's second career weekly honor. Hampsch, also voted this week's PNC Achievers Duke Student-Athlete of the Week, had...
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the fourth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Game Notes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke opens its season by hosting Temple on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Friday's game will mark the head coaching debuts for both Mike Elko and Temple's...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Temple on Friday night for their season opener. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor David on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Coach K Presented with Order of The Long Leaf Pine by Governor Cooper
RALEIGH -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state's highest honorary society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as men's basketball coach at Duke University and in for his substantial work in communities across North Carolina. The ceremony occurred Thursday at the governor's mansion in Raleigh.
goduke.com
Duke Announces Fall Schedule
DURHAM – The Duke baseball program announced its fall slate on Wednesday, featuring two exhibition games, the team's annual scout day and the Fall World Series. The Blue Devils kicked off preparation for the 2023 season on Aug. 29 with the start of individual workouts. Duke's full team practices begin on Sept. 21.
goduke.com
Shepherd Tabbed to ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List as announced by the Haskins Foundation on Thursday. A native of Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd has been selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch list for the second straight season and the third time over her career (2021, 2019). Shepherd, a two-time All-America selection with the Blue Devils, is coming off a season where she carded a 72.24 stroke average to go along with four top-five and five top-20 finishes. She finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.
goduke.com
U.S. Soccer Names Award After Duke Assistant Coach Carla Overbeck
DURHAM – U.S. Soccer announced this past week that the board of directors voted to approve two new awards that will be presented each year at the Annual General Meeting dinner. One of the awards is named after Duke women's soccer assistant coach Carla Overbeck – The Carla Overbeck Leadership Award.
goduke.com
Duke Future Initiative Announces Advisory Group
DURHAM – Terrell Smith, Director of the Duke University Future Initiative, announced on Thursday the organization's first advisory group. The eight-member committee includes Chris Dapolito (Duke Class of 2005), William Hill (2002), Reggie Love (2004), Jamin Pastore (2005), Greg Pritchard (1980), Craig Richardson (1987 & 1992), Mike Scheider (2006), and Ryan Wolitzer (2020).
