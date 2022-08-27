A.P. Moller-Maersk announced on Wednesday the completion of its $3.6 billion acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region. LF Logistics will now be rebranded to Maersk. Driven by the organic growth and commercial synergies, it is expected that revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the in-country logistics business will more than double by the end of 2026, Maersk said. In addition, an earn-out with a total value of up to $160 million related to future financial performance has been...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO