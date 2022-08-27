Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Truckload carrier U.S. Xpress announces 2nd round of corporate layoffs
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based U.S. Xpress announced it is cutting another 5% of its corporate workforce in the trucking company’s second round of layoffs in three months. Since May, the trucking giant has cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, around 140 office jobs. No drivers were impacted in either round of layoffs.
Benzinga
Big Valley Marketing Hires Steve Kerns as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Sustained Growth and Visibility for Tech Firm
Big Valley Marketing today announced the hiring of Steve Kerns as the firm's first chief marketing officer, a role in which he will be responsible for leading Big Valley's sales and marketing operations while also serving as a senior consultant to key clients. Kerns will work closely with Founder and CEO Tim Marklein and President Katie Huang Shin to fuel sustained growth for the technology-focused marketing and communications firm, while evangelizing the firm's point of view on important tech and marketing trends.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Maersk Completes $3.6 Billion LF Logistics Acquisition
A.P. Moller-Maersk announced on Wednesday the completion of its $3.6 billion acquisition of LF Logistics, a Hong Kong-based contract logistics company with premium capabilities within omnichannel fulfilment services, e-commerce and inland transport in the Asia-Pacific region. LF Logistics will now be rebranded to Maersk. Driven by the organic growth and commercial synergies, it is expected that revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the in-country logistics business will more than double by the end of 2026, Maersk said. In addition, an earn-out with a total value of up to $160 million related to future financial performance has been...
thefastmode.com
Harmoni Towers to Acquire Parallel Infrastructure from Apollo
Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital, an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, announced that it has agreed to acquire Parallel Infrastructure, a leading tower platform and build-to-suit provider, from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. The transaction creates the fifth largest tower company...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
ITEC Entertainment Founder and CTO Marc Plogstedt Retires After a Storied 40 Years in Entertainment Technology
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- ITEC Entertainment, a TAIT Company and industry leader in the creation of Experience Design Solutions, today announced that Founder and CTO Marc Plogstedt is retiring from his operational role effective September 2, 2022. Marc will continue as an engineering advisor to the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005984/en/ Marc Plogstedt, ITEC Entertainment Founder and CTO (Photo: Business Wire)
Optii Solutions Expands EMEA Region with Key Strategic Appointment
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, has announced the appointment of Maria Macree as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In her role, Macree will lead Optii’s commercial efforts in the region, as the company doubles down on its rapid expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005121/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced the appointment of Maria Macree as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inc.com
WeWork Launches New Initiative to Support Working Parents
The motherhood penalty is real. A recent study shows that full-time working mothers earn 70 cents for every dollar a father makes, or $18,000 less annually, on average -- according to the National Law Center's 2020 calculation based on the U.S. Census Bureau's population survey. In honor of Women's Equality...
Recommerce Technology Company Trove Reaches Key Milestone
Recommerce platform provider Trove said its technology is now used in 700 brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S. The company said Arc’teryx, Eileen Fisher, Levi Strauss & Co., Lululemon, Patagonia and REI “are among the Trove brand partners now offering their customers a convenient way to trade in gently used, preloved items at stores across the U.S.”
nutritionaloutlook.com
ACG to launch process lab in Germany
The new lab will provide customers and partners access to the latest process development knowledge, skills, and equipment, including feasibility studies, research and development work, pilot-scaling, and tailored in-house technical training courses. ACG (Mumbai, India) will launch a sister process lab in Germany in 2023at ACG’s XERTECS GmbH site in...
Coyuchi Launches Public Offering Under Regulation A+
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Coyuchi, the first organic luxury home goods brand for sustainable living, announces today the opportunity for the general public to invest through a Regulation A+ offering for the first time in its 30+ year history. This Regulation A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC and the company is now accepting investments, along with the chance to become part of its mission to reinvent home textiles with sustainable practices. The offering circular can be reviewed here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005088/en/ Coyuchi’s organic luxury 100% cotton-linen bedding bundle. (Photo: Business Wire)
Culp, Inc. Announces Leadership Addition at Culp Home Fashions, Planned Retirement of Division President Sandy Brown
HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Tommy Bruno will be joining the company as Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. The company also announced the planned retirement of Sandy Brown, President of the Culp Home Fashions division, effective December 31, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005631/en/ Tommy Bruno was named Executive Vice President of Culp Home Fashions, effective September 6, 2022. He is expected to assume the role of President of Culp Home Fashions upon the retirement of Sandy Brown on December 31, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sam’s Club Raises Membership Fees
In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam's Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years. See: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's ClubFind: 7 Walmart...
Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it has expanded its global partner program to include new opportunities for its approximately 800 partners worldwide to submit Partner Accelerators to the recently launched Boomi Discover Catalog. Partners can now create their own accelerators for customers to set up in their Boomi accounts to address specific use cases, providing additional revenue opportunities, while further speeding customers’ time to value. In addition, Boomi today also announced simplified training, shortening the time it takes for partners to leverage Boomi’s technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005222/en/ Boomi Speeds Time to Value for Customers With New Partner Accelerators (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Oppo unveils new interesting tech - All details here
Kicking off the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC 2022), the Chinese brand has unveiled its Pantanal cross-platform smart system, Oppo Carlink solution for enhanced smartphone-car integration, and the Oppo Sense health algorithm along with a Rs 23 billion plan to support developers and creators working with it. One of the plans...
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
Nvidia Stock Drops as U.S. Restricts Sales of Data Center Chips to China
The tech giant's stock could be in for a rough short-term ride, but long-term investors should view a big pullback as a buying opportunity.
