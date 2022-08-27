Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Financial reports show wide difference between Moore and Cox
The race for governor in Maryland is no contest when it comes to raising money. Campaign finance reports filed on Monday show Democratic candidate Wes Moore is far outraising his Republican opponent Dan Cox and has much more in the bank to spend between now and Election Day. The reports...
wypr.org
Moore and Cox to face off in televised debate
Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night. Cox’s campaign spokesperson Lucy Kruse previously said that the Republican was eager to debate his opponent as long as the...
foxbaltimore.com
Here's why Maryland may see more liberal agenda if Wes Moore wins governorship
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The general election is a few months out, and democratic nominee Wes Moore is laying out his vision for not just the state of Maryland but the city of Baltimore. During a sit-down interview on MSNBC, Moore touted the work he’d do in the city to...
Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office
After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Inspector General: Pr. George’s ethics probe into school board members was deeply flawed, ‘factually inaccurate’
An ethics report that implicated wrongdoing by a majority of the elected members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education last year misattributed... The post Inspector General: Pr. George’s ethics probe into school board members was deeply flawed, ‘factually inaccurate’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
halethorpe.com
Brother Francis Joseph O’Donnell Jr., a retired educator and attorney who fought for social causes, dies
Brother Francis Joseph O’Donnell Jr., a former Cardinal Gibbons High School principal and attorney advocate for the poor, died July 22 at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium of a traumatic spinal injury from an accidental fall. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
Washington Examiner
Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history
Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
DC businesses, leaders, residents rally for a safer city amid recent spike in violence
WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.
foxbaltimore.com
MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
CBS News
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
DC Man Who Encountered Senate Minority Leader During Capitol Breach Sentenced
A D.C. man who illegally entered the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to prison, officials said. During the Capitol breach, 40-year-old Joshua Pruitt, who was wearing a tactical glove and knee pads, destructed the property inside the building as one of the first intruders to enter the Crypt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog
WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
Maryland health and education officials urge parents to keep COVID vaccinations on their back-to-school checklist
Baltimore, MD—With summer vacations ending and schools heading back into session, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are urging parents statewide to keep COVID vaccinations and boosters at the top of their back to school checklist to keep their children and schools COVIDReady all fall. “Our children […]
Eater
12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.
With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt
As Americans face almost $200 billion in medical debt, nearly a dozen states have enacted laws in the past two years to provide protections for consumers. The post New safeguards in Maryland and other states may help those who are drowning in medical debt appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WBOC
Marylanders Have 3 Months Remaining to Pay Outstanding Tolls With no Late Fees
BALTIMORE - Marylanders have three months left to pay their outstanding video tolls without running the risk of racking up late fees, the MDTA announced Wednesday. The MDTA Board in February approved a new nine-month plan that establishes a grace period for unpaid tolls, waiving civil penalties for anyone who pays their outstanding bills in full by Dec. 1.
