Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Financial reports show wide difference between Moore and Cox

The race for governor in Maryland is no contest when it comes to raising money. Campaign finance reports filed on Monday show Democratic candidate Wes Moore is far outraising his Republican opponent Dan Cox and has much more in the bank to spend between now and Election Day. The reports...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Moore and Cox to face off in televised debate

Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore accepted a debate against Republican nominee Dan Cox hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12, according to a news release on Wednesday night. Cox’s campaign spokesperson Lucy Kruse previously said that the Republican was eager to debate his opponent as long as the...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office

After three days of manually recounting ballots in the Democratic primary for a House of Delegates seat in Prince George’s County, the top three... The post Political Notes: Prince George’s primary results final, New Dems back Mizeur, top Hogan staffer moves to treasurer’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Inspector General: Pr. George’s ethics probe into school board members was deeply flawed, ‘factually inaccurate’

An ethics report that implicated wrongdoing by a majority of the elected members of the Prince George’s County Board of Education last year misattributed... The post Inspector General: Pr. George’s ethics probe into school board members was deeply flawed, ‘factually inaccurate’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

20 years later, survivor of DC snipers is not obsessing, but he'll never forget either

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — It's been 20 years, but Paul LaRuffa still cries listening to audio of a 911 dispatcher telling him he wouldn't let him die. The now-retired Prince George's County restaurant owner was bleeding out, his lungs collapsed, shot five times by a 17-year-old who would go on to become one half of the most notorious sniper team ever to terrorize the Washington region.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Meet Gordana Schifanelli, vying to be the first GOP female lieutenant governor in Maryland's history

Gordana Schifanelli is on a mission to help save Maryland. She has witnessed the damage the infiltration of left-wing policies has done to her beloved state. From the horrors of illegal immigration to schools constantly failing inner-city students, Schifanelli can be the beacon of hope the state needs to become great again. And, in doing so, she can also be the state's first-ever female Republican lieutenant governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DC businesses, leaders, residents rally for a safer city amid recent spike in violence

WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Thieves steal DC woman's car and dog

WASHINGTON - A D.C. woman needs your help to get her dog and car back. Franklin is a six-year-old Yorkie/Maltese mix. His owner Julia Salsich says someone stole her car with the dog in it Sunday afternoon along H Street between 13th and 14th streets. Salsich says she dropped something...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland health and education officials urge parents to keep COVID vaccinations on their back-to-school checklist

Baltimore, MD—With summer vacations ending and schools heading back into session, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are urging parents statewide to keep COVID vaccinations and boosters at the top of their back to school checklist to keep their children and schools COVIDReady all fall.   “Our children […]
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.

With fall fast approaching, now is the time to plan a day trip to one of the area’s many treasured wineries to enjoy tours, tastings, local fare, live music, and breathtaking backdrops. These scenic wineries all sit 90 minutes (or much less) from D.C., which means splitting a round-trip Uber is the way to go if there’s no designated driver in the group.
MARYLAND STATE
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Marylanders Have 3 Months Remaining to Pay Outstanding Tolls With no Late Fees

BALTIMORE - Marylanders have three months left to pay their outstanding video tolls without running the risk of racking up late fees, the MDTA announced Wednesday. The MDTA Board in February approved a new nine-month plan that establishes a grace period for unpaid tolls, waiving civil penalties for anyone who pays their outstanding bills in full by Dec. 1.
MARYLAND STATE

