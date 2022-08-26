Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Allen Art Collection Auction Will Bring Out High Rollers: What Does It Say About the Art Market?
An upcoming auction for more than 150 pieces of art from a notable technology mogul is drawing headlines in the art world and could show strength for the popular alternative investing category outside of stocks, bonds, gold and cryptocurrency. What Happened: Auction house Christie’s is being tasked with selling art...
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
A lavish, Gilded Age estate once owned by one of the richest men in the world just hit the market for under $6.5 million. Take a look inside.
The owner wants to sell Villa Nuit — one of the last lavish mansions built by the super wealthy — to someone who would preserve the estate's history.
Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.
Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
Female Artist’s Lost Abstract Masterpiece Found Beneath Wyndham Lewis Portrait
A vorticist painting by a female artist long thought lost has been discovered beneath another painting by the avant-garde movement’s founder using x-ray, according to The Guardian. Imaging technology tests performed by a pair of students at the Courtauld Institute of Art revealed the existence of Helen Saunders’ Atlantic City (1915) under Praxitella, a portrait by Wyndham Lewis six years later. “We were flabbergasted,” the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, said. “It has taken 100 years to rediscover Atlantic City. It gives hope that there are other hidden vorticist paintings waiting to be found.” Saunders, one of only two women aligned with the vorticists, a radical movement with cubist and futurist roots that attempted to express the dynamism of modern life, was eclipsed by many of her male contemporaries. “She became close friends with Wyndham Lewis, they were extremely close emotionally, but after the war he turned his back on her and she found that hard to take,” one expert told The Guardian. “One speculative theory is that Lewis painted over Saunders’ work in a fit of pique. It’s entirely possible.”Read it at The Guardian
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
digg.com
'South Park' Uploaded Their Entire 25th Anniversary Concert To YouTube And It's 90 Minutes Of Pure Joy
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Did Schrodinger have an actual cat? Did Newton invent the cat door? Meet the feline friends behind these and other legendary names.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art
Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
dornob.com
Ann Carrington’s Upcycled Sculptures Pay Tribute to the 17th-Century Art of Vanitas
While the bulk of 17th-century Dutch art celebrated the opulence and abundance of the time, there was a sub-movement that flipped that message on its head. Those paintings about futility from the 1500s and 1600s inspired British artist Ann Carrington to invent her own unique tribute to those early creatives.
digg.com
We're Getting Deep Into Bourbon Cocktails For Fall
Relaxing with a different cocktail every night sounds pretty freakin' good. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Not only is this book of 100 bourbon cocktails well-suited for our home bar, it's also an excellent gift for any bourbon lovers in your friend group. Nearly a thousand...
Amazon Books' editorial director recommends best new books coming out this fall
Sarah Gelman, editorial director of Amazon Books, joins "CBS Mornings" to share her recommendations for the best new books coming out this fall. Her top picks include novels, a memoir, a thriller and a nonfiction book.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
Surfing Bitcoin Maximalism
For three days, thousands of Bitcoiners convened in the French coastal city of Biarritz to dive deep on Bitcoin, network, and promote Bitcoin maximalism. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
Comments / 0