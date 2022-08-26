ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
stjosephpost.com

Glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth found in Missouri

University of Missouri Extension researchers have confirmed the state’s first case of glufosinate-resistant Palmer Amaranth in the Bootheel Region of Missouri. Palmer Amaranth spreads and adapts quickly to herbicides. Each weed produces up to one million seeds, which heightens the spread of resistance. The confirmation of Glufosinate resistance is...
KMBC.com

Missouri voters now required to show government ID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters are now required to show a current government photo identification. The Missouri secretary of state said that about 270,000 voters may not meet this requirement. The new law affects about 6% of registered voters. These are the people whose identification has expired or...
Government Technology

New Law Forces Removal of Missouri Public Contracting Website

(TNS) — Gov. Mike Parson's administration shut down access Monday to a website that allows Missourians to track who is winning potentially lucrative state contracts. In an announcement posted on an Office of Administration's procurement website, officials say a new law is forcing them to remove contract award information from public access for privacy reasons.
kcur.org

Missouri special legislative session on income tax cuts to begin after Labor Day

The decision to call the special session comes after the governor vetoed bills relating to these two issues during the 2022 legislative session. Opponents of Parson's tax cuts say federal funds have been responsible for Missouri's current budget surplus and that cutting taxes would be irresponsible. Conversely, Parson believes that, amidst inflation, giving tax relief to Missourians would be a better way forward.
msn.com

Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer's Eatwell store.
ktvo.com

Missouri lawmakers react to lawsuit against voter ID requirement

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri's voter ID law requiring voters to show a government-issued ID in order to vote faces another obstacle. On Tuesday, the voting rights groups, League of Women Resolution and the Missouri National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), filed a lawsuit saying that the requirement is unconstitutional.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- It’s now a Class A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos photos. Some works of art, anthropology or information could be exempt under the law. It was a last-minute amendment by Senator Rick Brattin tacked onto a different bill by fellow Republican Holly Thompson Rehder. The language only bans sexually explicit illustrations instead of text. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law.
CJ Coombs

The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927

Missouri State Teachers Association Building in Columbia, Missouri.HornColumbia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA) Building is located in Columbia, Missouri. It is the headquarters of the association. In 1980, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The building houses offices.
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man killed in Lake of the Ozarks boating crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — One Kansas City man has died after a boating incident Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. 29-year old Daniel E. Cortez was ejected from a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon and into the lake after the pontoon struck a wake. The pontoon then struck Cortez […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

