Music

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
TODAY.com

Jordin Sparks reunites with Chris Brown on stage for performance of ‘No Air’ duet

Nearly 15 years after “No Air” came out, Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunited on stage for a special performance over the weekend. Brown, who just wrapped his “One of Them Ones” tour, surprised fans in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 27 when he brought the “American Idol” winner on stage to perform their Grammy nominated hit for the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
TODAY.com

The best Halloween costumes for every zodiac sign in 2022

And now, for the perennial question: What to wear for Halloween? This year, when choosing a costume, take a chance and let your zodiac sign guide the way. We sifted through the biggest pop culture moments from 2022 so far, from Barbie to Marcel the Shell to the Antler Queen of "Yellowjackets," to find inspiration for costumes aligned with your zodiac sign's most prominent qualities.
TODAY.com

How Princess Diana forever changed the royal family

Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash, but her legacy as the “People’s Princess” has lived on. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY on her lasting impact on the modern Royal family and the rest of the world.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview on royals draws backlash

Meghan Markle opened up about her life as a member of the royal family in a bombshell new interview with The Cut. The interview’s release on Monday drew intense reaction as the world gets set to mark 25 years since Princess Diana’s death. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com

Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
TODAY.com

Kane Brown becomes 1st male country star to perform at MTV VMAs

Kane Brown made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he became the first male country music star to perform live in the ceremony's 38-year history. The 28-year-old hitmaker sang “Grand,” the poppy new single from his upcoming third album, "Different Man," available Sept. 9, on the ceremony's remote outdoor Toyota Stage.
TODAY.com

Video of woman showing off all the ramekins she’s taken from restaurants goes viral

A TikTok is making the rounds that shows one woman who is definitely very capable of serving a banquet of sauces in the comfort of her own home. On Friday, Twitter user @bonecarrier shared a now-deleted TikTok of a woman showing off her ramekin haul that she’s collected from various restaurants. In the video, which has been viewed over 4.7 million times on Twitter, a woman responds to a TikTok from user @antmanwrld where he scolds "guests who put (ramekins) in their to-go boxes" by pulling out her hoard from storage, explaining each individual pile of serving implements as she goes.
