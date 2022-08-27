Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
Lil Nas X says he feels ‘amazing’ in extravagant outfit to the 2022 VMAs
If Lil Nas X arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs looking to stun, then he succeeded. The singer, who is up for seven awards, wore an outfit designed by Harris Reed, a 26-year-old pioneer of gender fluid fashion. "This is heavy," the "Industry Baby" rapper, 23, told Nessa Diab on...
TODAY.com
Jordin Sparks reunites with Chris Brown on stage for performance of ‘No Air’ duet
Nearly 15 years after “No Air” came out, Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reunited on stage for a special performance over the weekend. Brown, who just wrapped his “One of Them Ones” tour, surprised fans in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 27 when he brought the “American Idol” winner on stage to perform their Grammy nominated hit for the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle says Harry told her he 'lost' dad Charles after leaving royal life
Father issues seem to run in the family for Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle. The estrangement between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her own father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines ever since she married into Britain’s royal family — an event Meghan's father wasn’t on hand to witness.
TODAY.com
Reese Witherspoon recalls being scouted for ‘Walk the Line’ at a wedding
Reese Witherspoon's "Walk the Line" role was practically meant for her. While speaking to her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star Kerry Washington on Washington's “Street You Grew Up On” podcast, Witherspoon revealed how she got the role of June Carter Cash in the 2005 musical. "That's a funny story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
The best Halloween costumes for every zodiac sign in 2022
And now, for the perennial question: What to wear for Halloween? This year, when choosing a costume, take a chance and let your zodiac sign guide the way. We sifted through the biggest pop culture moments from 2022 so far, from Barbie to Marcel the Shell to the Antler Queen of "Yellowjackets," to find inspiration for costumes aligned with your zodiac sign's most prominent qualities.
TODAY.com
Nicky Youre talks climbing to TikTok fame, performs ‘Sunroof’
Rising music star Nicky Youre talks about his whirlwind summer making music and performs his summer hit “Sunroof” live as part of the Citi Music Series.Aug. 29, 2022.
TODAY.com
How Princess Diana forever changed the royal family
Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash, but her legacy as the “People’s Princess” has lived on. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY on her lasting impact on the modern Royal family and the rest of the world.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry pays tribute to mom Diana ahead of 25th anniversary of her death
This Wednesday will mark 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, and now her youngest son is honoring that sad anniversary by focusing on her life — much of which was lived in service to others. Prince Harry recently opened up about the woman he says “will never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview on royals draws backlash
Meghan Markle opened up about her life as a member of the royal family in a bombshell new interview with The Cut. The interview’s release on Monday drew intense reaction as the world gets set to mark 25 years since Princess Diana’s death. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Meghan Markle tells Mariah Carey she was ‘so formative’ to her growing up: ‘Representation matters’
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed the power of representation in her life on the second episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," with guest Mariah Carey. The former Meghan Markle told Carey how much the singer's career meant to her while growing up as a biracial woman. "You were so formative for...
TODAY.com
Kris Jenner responds to rumors Scott Disick has been 'excommunicated' from the family
Kris Jenner is out here settling rumors: Scott Disick is still considered a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Responding to a Paper magazine Instagram post that said Scott Disick had "reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians," Jenner wrote that Kourtney Kardashian's ex is still "a special part" of the family.
TODAY.com
Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father
Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
TODAY.com
Kane Brown becomes 1st male country star to perform at MTV VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday when he became the first male country music star to perform live in the ceremony's 38-year history. The 28-year-old hitmaker sang “Grand,” the poppy new single from his upcoming third album, "Different Man," available Sept. 9, on the ceremony's remote outdoor Toyota Stage.
TODAY.com
Lance Bass shares who he’d choose to replace Justin Timberlake in an ‘N Sync reunion
If ‘N Sync reunited and had to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass knows the guy to take his spot. The iconic 90s boy band — which was composed of Bass, Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone — went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002.
TODAY.com
Video of woman showing off all the ramekins she’s taken from restaurants goes viral
A TikTok is making the rounds that shows one woman who is definitely very capable of serving a banquet of sauces in the comfort of her own home. On Friday, Twitter user @bonecarrier shared a now-deleted TikTok of a woman showing off her ramekin haul that she’s collected from various restaurants. In the video, which has been viewed over 4.7 million times on Twitter, a woman responds to a TikTok from user @antmanwrld where he scolds "guests who put (ramekins) in their to-go boxes" by pulling out her hoard from storage, explaining each individual pile of serving implements as she goes.
