Animals

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
TODAY.com

Sydney Sweeney asks fans to ‘stop making assumptions’ amid backlash to mom’s surprise party

Sydney Sweeney is defending her family after pictures from her mother's milestone birthday party were interpreted as political statements. On Saturday, the star of the HBO series "Euphoria" posted a series of pics on Instagram showing her mom Lisa's country western-themed surprise 60th birthday party. Guests dressed in cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoyed different stations at the party including mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing and line dancing.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

How DALL-E 2 is changing the art world with words and images

A new program is taking the internet by storm with the power to come up with completely original images based on words alone. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the artificial intelligence that’s painting a new picture of the future.Aug. 30, 2022.
VISUAL ART
TODAY.com

The benefits of ice baths: How to safely take an ice bath at home

Lowering oneself into a freezing cold ice bath may not sound appealing, but then again, neither do many wellness trends that people swear by. The toe-numbing practice commonly used by athletes to relieve muscle soreness has been praised by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Harry Styles on social media. Renowned...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father

Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
CELEBRITIES

