survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap
As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
TODAY.com
See the epic race between a massive hoard of T-Rex dinosaurs
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the giant slide at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park that sent riders flying and a prehistoric showdown on the racetrack.Aug. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com
Sydney Sweeney asks fans to ‘stop making assumptions’ amid backlash to mom’s surprise party
Sydney Sweeney is defending her family after pictures from her mother's milestone birthday party were interpreted as political statements. On Saturday, the star of the HBO series "Euphoria" posted a series of pics on Instagram showing her mom Lisa's country western-themed surprise 60th birthday party. Guests dressed in cowboy and cowgirl attire and enjoyed different stations at the party including mechanical bull riding, jean jacket embroidery, hatchet throwing and line dancing.
TODAY.com
Dog trainer explains how to help a pet settle in at a new home
Expert dog trainer Tom Davis stops by the TODAY plaza with some adorable dogs who are up for adoption as part of the “Clear the Shelter” campaign. Davis also shares some tips for bringing a new pet home.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Dad gives boost of inspiration after daughter’s skateboarding fall
Five-year-old Aubrin took a hard fall while practicing a skateboarding trick, but her dad was there to pick her up and give her the encouragement she needed to nail it on the next run.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
How DALL-E 2 is changing the art world with words and images
A new program is taking the internet by storm with the power to come up with completely original images based on words alone. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the artificial intelligence that’s painting a new picture of the future.Aug. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Dad’s response to daughter’s skateboarding fall is a masterclass in parenting
The internet is flipping over heartwarming footage of a father helping his frightened 5-year-old daughter learn a skateboarding trick. In a now-viral video on Instagram, dad Robert is caught off guard when his daughter Aubrin falls hard on a mini ramp that they built together. But he remains calm. “Did...
TODAY.com
The benefits of ice baths: How to safely take an ice bath at home
Lowering oneself into a freezing cold ice bath may not sound appealing, but then again, neither do many wellness trends that people swear by. The toe-numbing practice commonly used by athletes to relieve muscle soreness has been praised by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Harry Styles on social media. Renowned...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry pays tribute to mom Diana ahead of 25th anniversary of her death
This Wednesday will mark 25 years since the death of Princess Diana, and now her youngest son is honoring that sad anniversary by focusing on her life — much of which was lived in service to others. Prince Harry recently opened up about the woman he says “will never...
TODAY.com
Pink shares heartbreaking photo of final moments with her late father
Pink is paying tribute to her late father, Jim Moore, who died in August 2021 at age 75. “I sat with you tonight dad. One year ago. It was the last time I sat with you,” Pink began an Instagram post on Saturday. “You were sleeping. Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”
TODAY.com
'Jeopardy!’ hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings reveal most challenging part of hosting after Alex Trebek
That’s the task facing Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who last month were named permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” The pair will split the job, officially taking over for Alex Trebek after filling in for him since he died in 2020. The duo says hosting the beloved game...
