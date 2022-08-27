Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes

Read full article on original website
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A recent survey indicated that a majority of Oregon voters would support a control for more gun regulations. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey.
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards
Return Strong Founder Jodi Hocking speaks during the Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting.
Republican statehouse candidate in Boulder challenges drop box compliance in lawsuit
A ballot drop box is seen outside the downtown office of the Denver Elections Division on June 28, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline). A Republican candidate running for the Colorado House district that covers central Boulder has sued the county clerk over what he claims are violations of state law governing ballot drop boxes.
State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system
At a Jan. 24, Rotary Club of Atlanta meeting, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the integrity of Georgia’s elections and his refusal to overturn 2020 election results. Stanley Dunlap/Georgia Recorder. A plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the state’s electronic voting system is being subpoenaed by Georgia Secretary of...
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
DeVos-backed voucher initiative submits second petition in effort to avoid veto from Whitmer
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks with state and local leaders from Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, October 3, 2019. | Official White House Photo by Stephanie Chasez via Flickr Public Domain. A right-wing group pushing for a school...
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Gableman election review
With the withdrawal of several subpoenas by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), the widely criticized review of the 2020 presidential election that he commissioned is over. After 14 months, the investigation found no evidence of widespread fraud in the administration of the election. The subpoenas, which Vos withdrew on...
Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back
Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Tampa. Statewide sports betting is on hold, pending a court ruling. Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images. May 2021. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
Environmental groups launch anti-pollution campaign targeting Mastriano, gov race
Conservation Voters of PA Victory Fund and the NRDC Action Votes anti-pollution ad (Screen capture). Pennsylvania environmental advocacy groups are targeting Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano in a new anti-pollution ad campaign. With a little more than two months to go until the November general election, the political wings...
Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits could reshape Idaho’s energy landscape
A three-dimensional rendering of a Powin battery energy storage installation. Powin is building Idaho Power's first battery energy storage system near Melba, which will add 120 megawatts of energy storage that will be ready for use by June 2023. (Courtesy of Idaho Power) Almost all utilities across the United States...
HIV laws, funding for mental health in Indiana justice system weighed by lawmakers
HIV-specific criminal penalties and sentence enhancements are under the microscope at the Indiana Statehouse. (Getty Images) Lawmakers and other stakeholders on Tuesday discussed possible changes to Indiana laws concerning HIV-specific criminal penalties and sentence enhancements. The Republican-led summer study committee also weighed additional funding and other resources for the state’s...
State lawmaker proposes clarifying law to avoid criminalizing ‘hundreds of thousands of Pa. drivers’
Senate Education Committee Chairperson Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, leads a hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Responding to a court decision that affirmed the right of law enforcement to stop drivers if any part of their license...
Political divisions are on display at the Great Minnesota Get-Together
Republican nominee Scott Jensen posing for a photo with fairgoers. Photo by Baylor Spears/Minnesota Reformer. A mother crouched down to pin “Walz Failed” buttons on each of her children near Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen’s campaign booth. Outside the Miracle of Birth barn, fairgoers cooled themselves with “Walz Failed” fans. Overhead, a plane circled every few minutes with a banner screaming “Walz Failed.”
Preventing overdoses requires awareness — and action
Five people in Colorado will die from drug overdoses today. Another five will tomorrow. And five more every day into the future, until we reverse this devastating trend. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to mourn those we lost to overdoses, support those who survived an overdose, and honor those grieving the loss of their loved ones. It is also a time to talk openly about the issue and what can be done to address it.
Despite federal Covid-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape
Congress hasn't approved additional federal funding for states still battling COVID-19 but Indiana still has hundreds of millions left. (Getty Images) Congressional deadlock over anti-Covid-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own Covid-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
A recent survey shows support in Oregon for tighter gun control regulations at the state and federal levels. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care.
Caregivers of seniors and people with disabilities say they need more support, funding
A virtual roundtable discussion Tuesday featured state and federal lawmakers seeking solutions to address Michigan’s critically under-resourced care needs for families and care workers. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) joined with state Reps. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit), along with more than 100 caregivers and caregiving...
Gianforte appeals BLM decision on American Prairie bison grazing
Senior Bison Restoration Manager for the American Prarie Reserve, Scott Heidebrink, corrals a bison off a trailer to donate to the Rocky Boy Reservation on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Gov. Greg Gianforte has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to allow American Prairie to graze bison on 63,500 acres...
In war on disinformation, a dubious crusader joins the fight — the government
New Jersey launched its new disinformation portal in April, saying it will help "get reliable information into the hands of citizens." In the early days of the pandemic, when conspiracy theorists were ranting about things like the government injecting trackable microchips into people via vaccine, New Jersey launched a disinformation portal to counter the craziness.
