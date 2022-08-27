Whiplash: Free and Fair Elections Act won’t be on the ballot after last-minute math changes

Five people in Colorado will die from drug overdoses today. Another five will tomorrow. And five more every day into the future, until we reverse this devastating trend. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to mourn those we lost to overdoses, support those who survived an overdose, and honor those grieving the loss of their loved ones. It is also a time to talk openly about the issue and what can be done to address it.

