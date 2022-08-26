Read full article on original website
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
The Florida Everglades as seen from the Tamiami Trail. Credit: Marc Ryckaert via Wikimedia Commons. Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril.
Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program
In the first two weeks since applications for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Account program opened, roughly three of every four students who sought school voucher funding had never set foot in an Arizona public school. That represents a major departure from how ESAs, as they’re typically called, were designed. The...
Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back
Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Tampa. Statewide sports betting is on hold, pending a court ruling. Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images. May 2021. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana
East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
Calvin Blades, 75, with glasses, listens during a recent community meeting in Mason, Tenn. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31.
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it
Gov. Tony Evers announces $90 million in new federal funds for schools at Leopold Elementary in Madison on Aug. 30 2022 | Wisconsin Examiner photo. At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin.
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement
Indiana's death row hasn't grown; and no executions have been conducted since 2009. (Getty Images) Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.
Report: Tight labor market offers ‘new possibilities’ for Pa. workers | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). With the state’s economy still in its post-pandemic recovery, a tight...
15,000 Minnesota nurses to walk off job in historic strike over wages and staffing levels
Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner announces on Sept. 1, 2022, a three-day strike by 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth-area, the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. After months of stalled negotiations, some 15,000 union nurses across more than a...
Nessel: Debating DePerno while investigating him would ‘violate my oath of office’
After a number of challenges Republican Attorney General nominee Matthew DePerno has posed to Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel to debate him before the November election, Nessel released a lengthy statement Wednesday outlining why she believes that would raise legal issues. Generally and “in ordinary times,” Nessel said, she has...
Texas’ housing market shows signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights
A recently sold home in Longview in December 2021. The state's red-hot housing market is showing signs of cooling. (Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After years of sharp rises...
‘Forever chemicals’ in Roanoke Co. reservoir and more Va. headlines
• U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, wrote Gov. Glenn Youngkin a letter asking him to ensure that a repeat of the I-95 snowstorm shutdown, which happened prior to Youngkin taking office, doesn’t happen again. “Preventing a repeat of these horrible circumstances requires intense oversight by your administration.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards
Return Strong Founder Jodi Hocking speaks during the Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting.
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
Pa. House bill would provide compensation to the wrongfully imprisoned | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Being incarcerated is a life-altering experience. If you’re the imprisoned person, trying to reassemble your life after serving your debt to society can take years, if not decades. If you are the survivor of a crime, you also often face years of recovery. But what about the wrongly imprisoned?...
State reports 19,158 new COVID-19 cases in last week
Michigan reports 19,158 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. The department reports a total of 2,770.359 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an additional 19,158 cases compared to the previous week’s increase of 19,414 cases. In total, 38,038 people have died from the virus with 129 deaths reported on Tuesday compared to 135 the week prior.
State government may soon kill a solar project in the governor’s backyard
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH — AUGUST 29: An anti-solar power sign outside a home, one of many in a rural area east of Lancaster, Ohio, August 29, 2022, in Fairfield County, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) Solar energy...
NOAA office releases strategic science plan to support Alaska mariculture ambitions
Mauka Grunenberg looks at live oysters for sale at Sagaya City Market in Anchorage. The oysters came from a farm in Juneau. Alaska's mariculture industry, which produces shellfish and cultivated seaweed, has potential to expand but also faces some Alaska-specific challenges that can be addressed with research, a new NOAA plan says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
