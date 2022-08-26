ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program

In the first two weeks since applications for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Account program opened, roughly three of every four students who sought school voucher funding had never set foot in an Arizona public school. That represents a major departure from how ESAs, as they’re typically called, were designed. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back

Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Tampa. Statewide sports betting is on hold, pending a court ruling. Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images. May 2021. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
FLORIDA STATE
Telecom giant moves to stop federal broadband grant for northeast Louisiana

East Carroll Parish resident Wanda Manning speaks at a press conference Aug. 31, 2022, organized by Delta Interfaith and Together Louisiana after telecom giant Cable One blocked federal grant money from bringing new high-speed broadband service to their area. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Frustrated residents from rural northeast Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

Calvin Blades, 75, with glasses, listens during a recent community meeting in Mason, Tenn. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31.
MASON, TN
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it

Gov. Tony Evers announces $90 million in new federal funds for schools at Leopold Elementary in Madison on Aug. 30 2022 | Wisconsin Examiner photo. At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt

Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement

Indiana's death row hasn't grown; and no executions have been conducted since 2009. (Getty Images) Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.
INDIANA STATE
Report: Tight labor market offers ‘new possibilities’ for Pa. workers | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). With the state’s economy still in its post-pandemic recovery, a tight...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
‘Forever chemicals’ in Roanoke Co. reservoir and more Va. headlines

• U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, wrote Gov. Glenn Youngkin a letter asking him to ensure that a repeat of the I-95 snowstorm shutdown, which happened prior to Youngkin taking office, doesn’t happen again. “Preventing a repeat of these horrible circumstances requires intense oversight by your administration.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards

Return Strong Founder Jodi Hocking speaks during the Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting.
NEVADA STATE
State reports 19,158 new COVID-19 cases in last week

Michigan reports 19,158 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. The department reports a total of 2,770.359 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an additional 19,158 cases compared to the previous week’s increase of 19,414 cases. In total, 38,038 people have died from the virus with 129 deaths reported on Tuesday compared to 135 the week prior.
MICHIGAN STATE
NOAA office releases strategic science plan to support Alaska mariculture ambitions

Mauka Grunenberg looks at live oysters for sale at Sagaya City Market in Anchorage. The oysters came from a farm in Juneau. Alaska's mariculture industry, which produces shellfish and cultivated seaweed, has potential to expand but also faces some Alaska-specific challenges that can be addressed with research, a new NOAA plan says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE

