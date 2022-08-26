ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

newsfromthestates.com

Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back

Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Tampa. Statewide sports betting is on hold, pending a court ruling. Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images. May 2021. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions?

Pugh Hall at UF hosts the Bob Graham Center, among other programs. Credit: Spohpatuf via Wikimedia Commons. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for brave warriors like anti-Drag Queen crusader Kari Lake, the next governor of the great state of Arizona, and Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who grew up so poor his family couldn’t afford to give him a REAL name but later made millions the old-fashioned way: getting Peter Thiel to be his sugar daddy.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lombardo juggles job, campaign for governor

"Had a great time at the Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair this afternoon!" reads the tweet accompanying this picture posted by the Lombardo campaign's social media account Friday, Aug. 26. “I sure hope the people of Clark County know how hard I’m working,” Las Vegas Metro Sheriff and Republican...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement

Indiana's death row hasn't grown; and no executions have been conducted since 2009. (Getty Images) Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Forever chemicals’ in Roanoke Co. reservoir and more Va. headlines

• U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, wrote Gov. Glenn Youngkin a letter asking him to ensure that a repeat of the I-95 snowstorm shutdown, which happened prior to Youngkin taking office, doesn’t happen again. “Preventing a repeat of these horrible circumstances requires intense oversight by your administration.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Aramis Ayala
newsfromthestates.com

Despite federal Covid-19 funding inaction, Indiana in good shape

Congress hasn't approved additional federal funding for states still battling COVID-19 but Indiana still has hundreds of millions left. (Getty Images) Congressional deadlock over anti-Covid-19 funding could jeopardize access to testing, treatment and vaccines — but Indiana’s own Covid-19 coffers remain flush. The state has 43% of its $1 billion-plus in grants left to spend, according to Indiana Department of Health data obtained by the Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

‘Wild, wild west’ of cannabis and more Va. headlines

• Some Virginia cannabis entrepreneurs aren’t waiting for the state to work out the details of what a fully legal market should look like. “It’s like the wild, wild west.”—Washington Post. • Rookie Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times Sunday...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation

#RedForEd marchers as they moved toward the Capitol in April 2018 as part of a protest over low teacher pay. Photo by Jesse Stawnyczy | Cronkite News. Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hernandez wins LG nomination after messy GOP convention, Youngkin headlines rally

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigns with Republican nominee for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance) After a week of drama and a longer-than-expected GOP nominating convention Saturday that began with infighting among delegates, former state Rep. Shane Hernandez easily won the fight to be Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s running mate.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Democrats#Florida Attorney General#Economy#Ag Ashley Moody#Fl#Kxan News#Republicans#Democratic#Division Of Elections#University Of Florida
newsfromthestates.com

Routine childhood vaccinations are down in Indiana, boosting concerns as schools resume

Routine vaccines are administered on Aug. 25 at the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis campus during a free clinic, hosted by the Indiana Immunization Coalition. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) More than a third of Indiana’s youngest kids are behind on routine vaccinations, prompting renewed efforts by public health officials to...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon’s public defense system needs an overhaul

One of the recurring plot points in the much-praised and just-ended TV series “Better Call Saul” concerned the stretched resources and minimal pay of public defenders, the attorneys who represent accused criminals who otherwise can’t afford to hire legal help. The show was set in New Mexico...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

See Tell Now!: Idaho has a tool in place to prevent school tragedies

Flowers, plush toys and wooden crosses are placed at a memorial on June 3, 2022, dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A total of 19 students and two teachers were killed on May 24 after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
newsfromthestates.com

More money for Colorado police available as grant applications open

Gov. Jared Polis speaks with legislators, members of law enforcement, cabinet members and community members at the Colorado State Capitol about a public safety legislative package on Feb. 10. 2022. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline) New public safety grants that came from this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature are now available...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials

A recent survey shows support in Oregon for tighter gun control regulations at the state and federal levels. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care.
BEND, OR
newsfromthestates.com

State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates

Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

NOAA office releases strategic science plan to support Alaska mariculture ambitions

Mauka Grunenberg looks at live oysters for sale at Sagaya City Market in Anchorage. The oysters came from a farm in Juneau. Alaska's mariculture industry, which produces shellfish and cultivated seaweed, has potential to expand but also faces some Alaska-specific challenges that can be addressed with research, a new NOAA plan says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
ALASKA STATE

