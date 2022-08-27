Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Marlborough (MA)
In the MetroWest area between Boston and Worcester, Marlborough is a prosperous community of 41,000. The local economy is bolstered by high tech companies like Hewlett-Packard and Apple, while for much of its history Marlborough was renowned for its shoemaking. This, and many other aspects of the city’s heritage are...
mtholyoke.edu
Seven Mount Holyoke faculty members retire
Seven long-serving members of the Mount Holyoke faculty have retired. As classes start this fall, seven longtime members of the academic community will no longer be in the classroom. Retiring this past academic year were: Daniel Czitrom, professor emeritus of history on the Ford Foundation; Rose and Charles Flachs, professors emeriti of dance; Nancy Holden-Avard, senior lecturer emeritus in French; Stephen Jones, professor emeritus of Russian and Eurasian studies; Girma Kebbede, professor emeritus of geography; and Larry Schipull, professor emeritus of music.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Shrewsbury (MA)
Separated from Worcester by Lake Quinsigamond, Shrewsbury is a city of almost 40,000, noted for its large Asian American population. The city was incorporated as long ago as 1727, the same year its most famous son, General Artemas Ward, was born. In summer you can visit Ward’s home, now a museum owned by Harvard University.
Baker visiting western Massachusetts for second day
For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.
Fall foliage: 10 great Airbnb rentals in Massachusetts
Fall is beautiful in Massachusetts. Those traveling from out of state might want to consider staying in a unique Airbnbs to get the most out of the stunning fall views. A “gingerbread” house, treehouses and a glass house are some of options available this fall. Some of them are near good hiking, while others offer fire pits or outdoor cooking options.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: New Enfield minister brings her gifts to the table
ENFIELD — Hazardville United Methodist Church has welcomed its new pastor, the Rev. Lisa McColgan. A native of South Glens Falls, New York, McColgan spent the last 31 years in Dalton, New York, in the Berkshires, as a lay person for the United Methodist Church there, after finishing her Master’s of Divinity degree at seminary at Boston University in 2021.
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers
WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
theberkshireedge.com
Show and Sell: Antique fairs and festivals
Editor’s Note: This Resource Guide is a companion to our article “The Thrill of the HUNT”, from the August-October, 2022, issue of Out & About with The Berkshire Edge magazine. Hard copies of the magazine are available for free at high-traffic locations throughout Berkshire County and in contiguous counties in New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Cummington Fair: ‘One of the best little fairs in the country’ (photos)
CUMMINGTON - In 1869, a hotel in Boston became the first to have indoor plumbing, Harper’s Weekly published the first picture of Uncle Sam with chin whiskers, inventor Cornelius Swarthout patented the first stove-top waffle iron and the Cummington Fair was born. The 154th Cummington Fair ended on Sunday,...
valleyadvocate.com
Late-night lounge coming to downtown Northampton
Cafe Balagan, the Main Street coffee shop associated with the Balagan Cannabis dispensary next door, has opened for late-night service. Rachael Workman, one of the owners of Cafe Balagan and Balagan Cannabis, said that she and her fellow owners, who are all in their 30s or early 40s, have felt that there’s a lack of evening places downtown.
HCC holds celebration to welcome new LatinX students to campus
Holyoke Community College hosted its second annual 'Bienvenidos!' celebration on Saturday to welcome Latinx students to the campus.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Westfield Ghost Tours returning next month with new haunts
WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
