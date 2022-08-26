Read full article on original website
Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program
In the first two weeks since applications for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Account program opened, roughly three of every four students who sought school voucher funding had never set foot in an Arizona public school. That represents a major departure from how ESAs, as they’re typically called, were designed. The...
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt
Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
Nebraska gets $87.7 million in additional funds for broadband expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting an additional $87.7 million for its so-called Broadband Bridge program to improve high-speed internet services across the state. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the award Tuesday. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and part of President Joe Biden’s push to improve broadband coverage.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign provided the secretary of state's office with boxes of signatures it felt were wrongfully disqualified by local election authorities. After reviewing the signatures, the secretary of state's office certified the marijuana legalization petition to be on the November ballot (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Whether or not...
Environmental groups launch anti-pollution campaign targeting Mastriano, gov race
Conservation Voters of PA Victory Fund and the NRDC Action Votes anti-pollution ad (Screen capture). Pennsylvania environmental advocacy groups are targeting Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano in a new anti-pollution ad campaign. With a little more than two months to go until the November general election, the political wings...
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A recent survey indicated that a majority of Oregon voters would support a control for more gun regulations. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey.
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
Nessel: Debating DePerno while investigating him would ‘violate my oath of office’
After a number of challenges Republican Attorney General nominee Matthew DePerno has posed to Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel to debate him before the November election, Nessel released a lengthy statement Wednesday outlining why she believes that would raise legal issues. Generally and “in ordinary times,” Nessel said, she has...
15,000 Minnesota nurses to walk off job in historic strike over wages and staffing levels
Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner announces on Sept. 1, 2022, a three-day strike by 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth-area, the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. After months of stalled negotiations, some 15,000 union nurses across more than a...
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards
Return Strong Founder Jodi Hocking speaks during the Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting.
Pa. House bill would provide compensation to the wrongfully imprisoned | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Being incarcerated is a life-altering experience. If you’re the imprisoned person, trying to reassemble your life after serving your debt to society can take years, if not decades. If you are the survivor of a crime, you also often face years of recovery. But what about the wrongly imprisoned?...
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it
Gov. Tony Evers announces $90 million in new federal funds for schools at Leopold Elementary in Madison on Aug. 30 2022 | Wisconsin Examiner photo. At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin.
State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates
Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
Caregivers of seniors and people with disabilities say they need more support, funding
A virtual roundtable discussion Tuesday featured state and federal lawmakers seeking solutions to address Michigan’s critically under-resourced care needs for families and care workers. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) joined with state Reps. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit), along with more than 100 caregivers and caregiving...
Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits could reshape Idaho’s energy landscape
A three-dimensional rendering of a Powin battery energy storage installation. Powin is building Idaho Power's first battery energy storage system near Melba, which will add 120 megawatts of energy storage that will be ready for use by June 2023. (Courtesy of Idaho Power) Almost all utilities across the United States...
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million
Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station on April 21. Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing program has cost the state $12 million, according to state officials. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on...
News is becoming secondary to DeSantis press conferences as he seeks reelection
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 30, 2022, in North Florida's Live Oak, in Suwannee County. Credit: Governor DeSantis' Facebook. Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the first 13 minutes of a news conference in Fort Pierce Tuesday bashing Biden administration policies and praising his own before getting to the ostensible official point of the visit: announcing a $2.7 million grant to fix downtown infrastructure.
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue
Calvin Blades, 75, with glasses, listens during a recent community meeting in Mason, Tenn. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31.
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
The Florida Everglades as seen from the Tamiami Trail. Credit: Marc Ryckaert via Wikimedia Commons. Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril.
Report: Tight labor market offers ‘new possibilities’ for Pa. workers | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). With the state’s economy still in its post-pandemic recovery, a tight...
