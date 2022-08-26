ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Private school students flock to expanded school voucher program

In the first two weeks since applications for the expanded Empowerment Scholarship Account program opened, roughly three of every four students who sought school voucher funding had never set foot in an Arizona public school. That represents a major departure from how ESAs, as they’re typically called, were designed. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsinites likely required to pay taxes on forgiven student debt

Wisconsinites who benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan are going to see a higher bill when they file their state income taxes next year. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will have at least $10,000 in student loan debt wiped away. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants — meant for low-income borrowers who demonstrate “exceptional” financial need — are eligible to have up to $20,000 in debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nebraska gets $87.7 million in additional funds for broadband expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska is getting an additional $87.7 million for its so-called Broadband Bridge program to improve high-speed internet services across the state. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced the award Tuesday. The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and part of President Joe Biden’s push to improve broadband coverage.
NEBRASKA STATE
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline

The Legal Missouri 2022 campaign provided the secretary of state's office with boxes of signatures it felt were wrongfully disqualified by local election authorities. After reviewing the signatures, the secretary of state's office certified the marijuana legalization petition to be on the November ballot (Tessa Weinberg/Missouri Independent). Whether or not...
MISSOURI STATE
Return to sender: Sisolak declines NDOC’s proposal to crack down on mail, greeting cards

Return Strong Founder Jodi Hocking speaks during the Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. A Nevada Department of Corrections proposal to prohibit certain mail, including greeting cards and colored drawings being sent to people who are incarcerated, was temporarily shot down by Gov. Steve Sisolak at Tuesday’s Board of Prison Commissioners meeting.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it

Gov. Tony Evers announces $90 million in new federal funds for schools at Leopold Elementary in Madison on Aug. 30 2022 | Wisconsin Examiner photo. At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates

Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
MONTANA STATE
Caregivers of seniors and people with disabilities say they need more support, funding

A virtual roundtable discussion Tuesday featured state and federal lawmakers seeking solutions to address Michigan’s critically under-resourced care needs for families and care workers. U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Ann Arbor) joined with state Reps. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) and Stephanie Young (D-Detroit), along with more than 100 caregivers and caregiving...
MICHIGAN STATE
Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits could reshape Idaho’s energy landscape

A three-dimensional rendering of a Powin battery energy storage installation. Powin is building Idaho Power's first battery energy storage system near Melba, which will add 120 megawatts of energy storage that will be ready for use by June 2023. (Courtesy of Idaho Power) Almost all utilities across the United States...
IDAHO STATE
Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station on April 21. Gov. Greg Abbott’s busing program has cost the state $12 million, according to state officials. (Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on...
TEXAS STATE
News is becoming secondary to DeSantis press conferences as he seeks reelection

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Aug. 30, 2022, in North Florida's Live Oak, in Suwannee County. Credit: Governor DeSantis' Facebook. Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the first 13 minutes of a news conference in Fort Pierce Tuesday bashing Biden administration policies and praising his own before getting to the ostensible official point of the visit: announcing a $2.7 million grant to fix downtown infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

Calvin Blades, 75, with glasses, listens during a recent community meeting in Mason, Tenn. (Photo: John Partipilo) The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31.
MASON, TN
Report: Tight labor market offers ‘new possibilities’ for Pa. workers | Wednesday Morning Coffee

Demonstrators participate in a protest outside of McDonald's corporate headquarters on January 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The protest was part of a nationwide effort calling for minimum wage to be raised to $15-per-hour (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images). With the state’s economy still in its post-pandemic recovery, a tight...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

