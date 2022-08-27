ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

earnthenecklace.com

Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?

Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
DAYTON, OH
Kettering, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH
WKRC

COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
peakofohio.com

Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty

A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

