There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
Richmond officer to be taken off life support after long hospital fight
RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Three weeks to the day after Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty, The Richmond Police Department announced that she would be taken off life support […]
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Long-time Good Morning America host to speak in Kettering
Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. For nearly 40 years, Lunden greeted viewers each day on Good Morning America, making her the longest-running female host ever on early morning television.
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate
DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services set for A.J. Wagner, former local attorney, judge. A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College,...
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Family, friends want answers after man is accused of killing long time friend in Dayton
DAYTON — Friends and family said Jeremy Van Voorhis and Clinton Pierce were best friends. Police suspect Van Voorhis of killing and shooting Pierce and burying his body in a detached garage. A family friend is left with questions as to why Pierce’s long time friend would do this...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
peakofohio.com
Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty
A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
Remembering Roger Glass: Miami Valley starts saying final goodbyes
KETTERING — The Miami Valley started saying its final goodbyes to a Dayton icon. Roger Glass, entrepreneur and philanthropist, died Thursday at the age of 79-years old. He was the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza and named, “Daytonian of the Year,” in 2019. >>Remembering Roger...
Logan County woman killed in weekend motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY — A Logan County woman died Saturday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Shelby County. Vickie Neeld, 62, of Rushsylvania, was killed in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Morris Road Road, near State Route 274, in Jackson Township....
Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City Commission has officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. That was the day Yates died after he was shot and killed by a man when Yates went to check out reports of gunfire at a mobile home park.
dayton.com
August business news in Dayton: 2 openings, 3 closings, 3 moves, 5 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers. Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers, could become one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers when it opens...
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
