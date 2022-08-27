Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
NOAA office releases strategic science plan to support Alaska mariculture ambitions
Mauka Grunenberg looks at live oysters for sale at Sagaya City Market in Anchorage. The oysters came from a farm in Juneau. Alaska's mariculture industry, which produces shellfish and cultivated seaweed, has potential to expand but also faces some Alaska-specific challenges that can be addressed with research, a new NOAA plan says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska primary count is done, as near-record voting sets fields for ranked choice election
The top four candidates in Alaska’s primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House were settled on Friday, as the state released the unofficial final primary results. There were 191,823 ballots cast in Alaska’s first open primary under the election system voters approved in 2020. The number of ballots was the third-highest primary total in state history.
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
 The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney Sean Kelley following a public records request says […] The post Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
Notes from the trail: Predicting that someone whose name starts with ‘P’ will win the special election for Congress
While the long wait for the Division of Elections to resolve the special primary is clearly making ranked choice voting less popular with Alaskans, Must Read Alaska predicts that someone with the last name starting with the letter “P” will win: Either Sarah Palin or Mary Peltola will prevail by the closest of margins and there may need to be a recount.
travelcodex.com
Activity Review: Gold Dredge #8 In Fairbanks Alaska
What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. Gold Dredge #8 is no exception and this attraction is rich in history with a hands-on experience. Located on Alaska Highway 2, Gold Dredge #8 is an easy 30-minute drive from Fairbanks International Airport.
newsfromthestates.com
Gianforte appeals BLM decision on American Prairie bison grazing
Senior Bison Restoration Manager for the American Prarie Reserve, Scott Heidebrink, corrals a bison off a trailer to donate to the Rocky Boy Reservation on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Gov. Greg Gianforte has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to allow American Prairie to graze bison on 63,500 acres...
newsfromthestates.com
Vermont hosts second-ever world agricultural tourism conference
Crystal Bi Wegner, center, a guest at the Green Mountain Girls Farm in Northfield, smells sweet potato leaves she picked for dinner as Mari Omland, left, leads a tour. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger. Breakfast is key to the overnight experience at Liberty Hill Farm, in Rochester where Beth Kennett has...
newsfromthestates.com
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Gableman election review
With the withdrawal of several subpoenas by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), the widely criticized review of the 2020 presidential election that he commissioned is over. After 14 months, the investigation found no evidence of widespread fraud in the administration of the election. The subpoenas, which Vos withdrew on...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada officials weigh in against case that threatens to erode Indian Child Welfare Act
Nevada officials and representatives are part of a bipartisan coalition of 497 Tribal Nations, 62 Native organizations, 23 states and the District of Columbia, 87 members of Congress, and 27 child welfare and adoption organizations calling on the Supreme Court to rule in favor of upholding ICWA. (Nevada Current file photo)
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former top-level employee at Juneau’s hospital faces felony theft charges....
kinyradio.com
Cape Fox Corporation awarded for its Alaska Hospitality
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Cape Fox Corporation has won a 2022 Hospitality Award by LuxLife Magazine for Best Travel and Tourism company in Alaska. "This is an exceptional honor, and CFC is proud of our staff and Shareholders who contribute to our success daily," the corporation said in an email.
I've lived in Alaska for 21 years. Here are 11 of the biggest mistakes I see first-time visitors make.
After living in the state for a long time, I've seen many first-time tourists do things they shouldn't, like feed the wildlife and skip museums.
newsfromthestates.com
In war on disinformation, a dubious crusader joins the fight — the government
New Jersey launched its new disinformation portal in April, saying it will help "get reliable information into the hands of citizens." In the early days of the pandemic, when conspiracy theorists were ranting about things like the government injecting trackable microchips into people via vaccine, New Jersey launched a disinformation portal to counter the craziness.
travelcodex.com
Activity Review: Riverboat Discovery In Fairbanks Alaska
What is great about visiting Alaska is that there is a lot of living history that you can see. The Riverboat Discovery is no exception and this attraction is rich in history. It is located at 1875 Discovery Drive just five minutes from the Fairbanks International Airport. Discovery III. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Watch: Volunteer acompañantes in Mexico aid at-home abortions. Their network is expanding to Texas.
In parts of Mexico where abortion has not been legalized, women rely on volunteer networks to provide medication and emotional support for at-home abortions. As access to abortion is shut down in Texas, similar networks are being built in the U.S. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported...
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental, public health groups want state to regulate air pollution from large dairies
Dairies with more than 700 cows, like this one in Pennsylvania, are known as confined animal feeding operations. (Lance Cheung/U.S. Department of Agriculture) Two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups are asking the state to regulate air pollution from large dairies. In an Aug. 17 petition, they asked the...
alaskasnewssource.com
6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
newsfromthestates.com
Lombardo juggles job, campaign for governor
"Had a great time at the Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair this afternoon!" reads the tweet accompanying this picture posted by the Lombardo campaign's social media account Friday, Aug. 26. “I sure hope the people of Clark County know how hard I’m working,” Las Vegas Metro Sheriff and Republican...
