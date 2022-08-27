ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Martin, MI
City
Mendon, MI
Mendon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
fox2detroit.com

Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jr Hildebrand
earnthenecklace.com

Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Hornets#Martin 112 Rushing#Martin 2 First Downs
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy