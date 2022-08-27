Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Panther football players "speechless" about West Ottawa Stadium
West Ottawa stadium will host its first contest on Thursday when the Panthers host Portage Northern for a varsity football game, the West Ottawa players are excited to get to play on it
WOOD
Hospice of Michigan treats young athlete to an unforgettable day with the U of M football team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a very special story to share with you today – one of hopes and dreams. A young Muskegon man’s dream was to spend a day at the Big House in Ann Arbor and that dream actually not only came true, but far exceeded what Dametrius “Meechie” Walker ever expected. It all happened thanks to a program that’s part of Hospice of Michigan.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
College football kickoff: Sitting down with Western Michigan football coach Paul Winters | Detroit News
College football kickoff: Sitting down with Western Michigan football coach Paul Winters. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. All week long in celebration of college football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Fully-restored vintage '50s diner to host grand opening in Muskegon Thursday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bust out the poodle skirts, leather jackets and pomade because a fully-restored, historic ‘50s diner will make its big debut in Muskegon Thursday. 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek of the vintage space Wednesday morning. We followed along last November as Pal’s Diner...
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo concerned about ‘unintended consequences’ of Big Ten adding USC, UCLA
GRAND RAPIDS – The most immediate consequence of the Big Ten’s summer expansion has already been realized: a new $7 billion television deal signed by the conference earlier this month. But it’s some of the other consequences of the conference adding USC and UCLA that have Tom Izzo...
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
WOOD
Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids is now open
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather
All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. Officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
Comments / 0