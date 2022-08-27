Read full article on original website
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
"Inventing Anna": Rachel Williams suing Netflix for how she was portrayed in show about fake heiress Anna Sorokin
Netflix has been hit with a defamation lawsuit by Rachel DeLoache Williams, who is unhappy with how she was portrayed in the scripted series "Inventing Anna." The show is based on convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who befriended Williams in real life. Williams wrote about her relationship with...
