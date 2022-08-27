ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newyorkled.com

NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
BROOKLYN, NY
biteofthebest.com

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC

An Upper East Side Institution: JG Melon, UES, NYC. No upper Eastsider I spoke to could believe I had never been to the iconic JG Melon neighborhood burger joint. I went to this laid-back pub for the first time this summer and only had to wait about 10 minutes, which I heard was not bad. There’s generally a 30-minute wait for this cash-only pub on Third Avenue that’s been on the Northeast corner of 74th Street since 1972.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 8 Best Places To Eat Along the Coney Island Boardwalk

Located at the Southern end of Brooklyn, Coney Island is a must-visit for a weekend day trip. The carnival rides, live music, and proximity to the beach are what attract more than five million people to the boardwalk each year, including couples, families, and locals. Along the boardwalk, you’ll find entrances to two major parks: Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, which house New York’s most iconic roller coasters – the most well known of which is the Coney Island Cyclone – as well as a Ferris wheel, and rides for kids.
BROOKLYN, NY
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink on Staten Island

The forgotten borough sure gets a bad rap. Sure, abandoned buildings still litter the island, wild turkeys roam around causing damage and taking down power lines, and the borough voted to secede from New York City in 1993. However, Staten Island is also the city’s greenest borough, with 170 parks in total; the 24-hour ferry service is free; and George RR Martin modeled the map of Westeros after Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Commercial Observer

Goose Property Management Takes Brooklyn Development Site for $25M

Goose Property Management has flown the coop, with a $25 million deal for a Downtown Brooklyn development site in hand (or under wing). The Brooklyn-based property manager plans to demolish two mixed-use buildings at 358-376 Livingston Street and 60 Flatbush Avenue, property it nabbed for $25 million on Friday from an entity tied to Samuel Jemal’s Jemstone Group, Commercial Observer has learned.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Tasting by trolley: Here’s how the restaurant tour unfolded on the South Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two trollies wove through the hearts of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills on Sunday afternoon for a five-hour restaurant tour. The South Shore Business Improvement District and Councilman Joe Borelli’s annual August event aimed for introductions to future favorite spots to 250 lucky guests who scored tickets to the sold-out sampling event.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops

Manhattan saw far fewer sellers reduce their listing prices in July compared to recent months, according to most recent edition of RealtyHop's monthly report. Turtle Bay-East Midtown saw the most cuts with 160 price drops, a considerable decrease from 207 in the previous month. Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill saw the second-most cuts, with a decrease from 249 to 142. The other neighborhoods with the most price drops were also in Manhattan, with a range of 111 to 133 price drops per neighborhood.
MANHATTAN, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent

It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
HipHopWired

Notorious B.I.G. Mural In Brooklyn Vandalized

For years now Brooklyn went from the most thorough of borough’s to home of the hipsters. But over the weekend nothing has demonstrated just how much Kings County has changed than the defacement of a mural of The Notorious B.I.G. (for shame!). CBS News reported that over the weekend a beautifully made mural of the […] The post Notorious B.I.G. Mural In Brooklyn Vandalized appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorksocialdiary.com

Midtown is having its moment

As the sun sets on summer and the crowds stream into New York, many new boutiques, stores, restaurants and even hotels are opening. Yes, hotels. The Four Seasons may still be closed for major renovations with some never to open again (Hôtel Plaza Athénée … sigh), but the brand new Aman hotel and residences has opened in the Crown Building on 57th Street. Reputed to be the most expensive hotel in the city, we will see if the condos fetch record prices. Aman is offering 100 New Yorkers a chance to join its uber-luxury health spa for a $100,000 initiation fee, and a mere $15,000 a year in dues. Welcome to the post-pandemic neighborhood!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY

