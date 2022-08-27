GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information regarding a reported burglary of a shotgun and cash from a residence in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an unknown suspect entered a residence in the 1400 block of Filtering Plant Road in Gaskill Township, and stole a Benelli Super Black Eagle II 12-gauge shotgun with a walnut stock, valued at $1,000.00, as well as $750.00 in cash.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO