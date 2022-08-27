Read full article on original website
New Bourbon Barrel Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Corsica Area
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
Jeep Slams into Tree Off Route 322
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jeep crashed into a tree off U.S. Route 322 on Saturday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:51 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, along U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2005 Jeep...
State Police Release Details of Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Route 36
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 36 on August 14. Around 6:21 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, PSP Marienville responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred at 2276 Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, involving 36-year-old Robert Coleman, of DuBois.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Orange Cake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Orange Cake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a bowl, cream butter, shortening, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. -Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Cinnamon Coffee
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Cinnamon Coffee – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a small bowl, combine the coffee grounds, cinnamon, and nutmeg; pour into a coffee filter of a drip coffeemaker. Add water and brew (according to the manufacturer’s directions). -In a large saucepan,...
PSP Punxsy Investigating Burglary; Shotgun, Cash Stolen from Gaskill Township Residence
GASKILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information regarding a reported burglary of a shotgun and cash from a residence in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an unknown suspect entered a residence in the 1400 block of Filtering Plant Road in Gaskill Township, and stole a Benelli Super Black Eagle II 12-gauge shotgun with a walnut stock, valued at $1,000.00, as well as $750.00 in cash.
SPONSORED: Save Big at Faller’s Furniture and Mattress Labor Sale Event!
Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and free delivery on most purchases. Be sure to grab your instant mattress savings coupon here!. Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!. Faller’s...
GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
